Damon Lindelof’s “Watchmen” is adopting a temporary name change in the age of coronavirus — “Washmen.”

The creator shared a video of the cast of the HBO series doing a hand-washing tutorial on Instagram Friday.

Each actor spoke in character and took turns giving advice on how to wash hands and demonstrating their technique, including Regina King (Angela Abar), Tim Blake Nelson (Wade Tillman), Jovan Adepo (Will Reeves), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Cal Abar), Jean Smart (Laurie Blake), Dustin Kyle Ingram (Dale Petey), Sara Vickers (Ms. Crookshanks), Tom Mison (Mr. Phillips), and Andrew Howard (Red Scare).

“Special agent Dale Petey here to talk to you about washing your dirty hands,” said Ingram, in “Watchmen” style face paint, from his bathroom at home.

“COVID-19 is real,” said Nelson, in character. “Shelter in place and wash your hands.”

“Master demands that we wash our hands,” said Vickers in the voice of Ms. Crookshanks.

“Try to make it last at least 20 seconds,” said Smart.

“How do you time 20 seconds? Well, I like to say, ‘You’re an FBI agent, not the lone f—ing ranger,’ about eight times.”

“I’m gonna count to 20 real slow,” said King.

“Let’s sing the song Master taught us,” said Mison.

“Knock knock. Who the hell is there?” said Smart. “Get away! I don’t wanna get sick, you irresponsible, self-involved, squid-denying, social-distance-defying dips–t.”

“Wash your filthy hands and stay the f— home,” said Howard, in full bandit-mask as the Red Scare. “It’s simple.”

Watch the video below.