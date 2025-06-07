Wayne Lewis, Atlantic Starr Founder Who Sang ‘Always’ and ‘Secret Lover,’ Dies at 68

Wayne Lewis, a founding member and singer for the R&B group Atlantic Starr, died Thursday, June 5. He was 68.

Lewis’ death was confirmed by the group on Facebook. “It’s with great sadness we have to post the passing of Wayne Lewis on June 5, 2025 please keep the family in your prayers and respect there privacy #waynelewis #restinpeace #flyhigh Sunrise 4/13/1957 Sunset 6/5/2025 #restinpeaceWayne,” a post shared on Friday, June 6, read.

Lewis and Atlantic Starr were best known for their 1987 hit “Always.”

Lewis and his brothers co-founded Atlantic Starr in 1976. He was credited as a writer on many of the group’s hits throughout the 1970s and 1980s, and he and his brother Jonathan determindely kept the group together through line-up and life changes.

The group was set to perform on June 8 in Maryland.

Lewis was born on April 13, 1957, in White Plains, New York. Apart from an engagement to Atlantic Starr singer Barbara Weathers, he kept his personal life hidden from public view.