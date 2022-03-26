Wayne Mackie, NFL Game Official, Dies at 62

Wayne Mackie, a longtime NFL game official and member of the league’s officiating team, “died suddenly” Thursday, according to a Twitter announcement from the department. He was 62.

“We are deeply saddened to share the news of Wayne Mackie’s passing,” the tweet accompanying the statement read. “He will forever be remembered by those who knew him as one of the kindest, nicest, most genuine individuals any of us have ever known.”

“A highly-respected on-field game official for two decades at the collegiate and professional level,” Mackie joined the NFL in 2007 as a head linesman, quickly cementing himself as a top official in the post. He served as the head linesman at Super Bowl L and officiated two conference championship games during his 10-season NFL on-field officiating career. In 2017, Mackie stepped off the field to join the NFL’s officiating department to focus on officiating training and development.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared a statement on Mackie’s death on Friday, writing, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic passing of a treasured member of our NFL family…Wayne was passionate about the NFL and spent each day making a positive impact on all of us individually and contributing to our collective success. Those who had the pleasure of knowing Wayne will forever remember his kindness, generosity and the genuine spirit he brought to all aspects of his life. The NFL has experienced an enormous loss – and we are deeply saddened. Our hearts are with Wayne’s family and loved ones during this tragic time.”

Prior to his time with the NFL, Mackie served as the director of operations for New York City’s Department of Housing Preservation and Development for more than 20 years.

Mackie is a native of Brooklyn and graduated from Colgate University in 1982. He is survived by his wife, Tonya, and their three daughters.