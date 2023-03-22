Wayne Swinny, Founding Member of Rock Band ‘Saliva,’ Dies at 59

Wayne Swinny, guitarist and founding member of the rap-rock band Saliva, has died after suffering a brain hemorrhage, the group announced on Facebook. He was 59.

“It is with great sadness that we report the passing of our brother Wayne Swinny,” the band wrote. “Wayne passed away this afternoon from a spontaneous brain hemorrhage while we were out on tour. … Wayne will be missed by all those who knew him.”

Earlier in the week, Swinny was rushed to the hospital after his bandmates said he was found in “medical distress.”

“He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain. He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” the group said.

Swinny founded the band, Saliva, outside of Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The group is known for its blend of hard rock and hip-hop. Saliva released their self-titled debut album in 1997, followed by its major-label debut “Every Six Seconds” in March 2001.

That album, “Every Six Seconds,” sold 1 million copies, and earned Saliva a Grammy nomination for best hard rock performance in 2002.

Saliva said funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.