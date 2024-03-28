‘We Were the Lucky Ones’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Hulu Show?

Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings

From left to right: Joey King, Logan Lerman, Hadas Yeron in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Joey King plays Halina, Logan Lerman plays Addy and Hadas Yeron plays Mila in "We Were the Lucky Ones" (Hulu)

“We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on the book by Georgia Hunter, tells the sprawling story of the Kurc family. The Jewish family’s core lies in Poland, even though various children like Logan Lerman’s character Addy have moved out of the country in pursuit of their dreams. The Hulu saga chronicles the onset of World War II and the Holocaust as the parents and children get separated and sent to different parts of Poland and beyond.

The Kurcs, known in their hometown of Radom as tailors, have five children: Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes), Mila (Hadas Yaron), Jakob (Amit Rahav), Addy (Logan Lerman) and Halina (Joey King).

Here’s a complete “We Were the Lucky Ones” cast and character guide as the series rolls out on Hulu.

Joey King plays Halina Kurc in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Halina (Joey King), in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Halina Kurc (Joey King)

Halina is the youngest daughter of Sol and Nechuma. She makes up for her small size and stature with her dominant personality and fierce willpower. Halina dreams of romance and getting married, but the impending war might have other plans for her.

Joey King is known for portraying Gypsy Rose Blanchard in “The Act,” Elle Evans in “The Kissing Booth” films and Prince in “Bullet Train.” She also starred as Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus” alongside Selena Gomez.

Logan Lerman plays Addy in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Addy (Logan Lerman) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Hulu)

Addy Kurc (Logan Lerman)

Addy has a mind for engineering, but he would rather devote his life to composing music. He currently lives in Paris, but he visits his family in Radom, Poland often.

Logan Lerman is known for portraying Charlie in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), Percy Jackson in the two theatrical “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” films and Norman Ellison in “Fury” (2014). More recently, he has starred as The Son in “Bullet Train” and Jonah Heidelbaum in “Hunters.”

Henry Lloyd-Hughes plays Genek in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Genek (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes)

As the oldest Kurc child, Genek has looked out for his family fiercely. He is married to Herta, and he practices law.

Lloyd Hughes played Jamie in the show “Marriage,” Aaron Peel in “Killing Eve” and Elias Leach and Young Archie in “Archie.”

Moran Rosenblatt plays Herta in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Herta (Moran Rosenblatt) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Herta (Moran Rosenblatt)

Herta is Genek’s wife. Her responsibility paired with rebelliousness matches Genek’s. She grew up in a German town, which comes in handy as the war sets in.

Moran Rosenblatt played Tali Shapira in “Hit & Run” and Anat Moreno in “Fauda.” 

Amit Rahav plays Jakob in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Jakob (Amit Rahav) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Jakob (Amit Rahav)

Jakob is dating Bella. He loves photography, and he knows that perfection can’t be rushed. He followed in his brother’s footsteps for law school.

Amit Rahav played Yanky Shapiro, the man whom Shira Haas’ Esther marries at first, in “Unorthodox.” He also played Moti in “Matchmaking” (2022) and Aviv in “The Damned” (2018).

Eva Feiler plays Bella in "We Were the Lucky Ones" (Hulu)
Bella (Eva Feiler) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Bella (Eva Feiler)

Bella dates Jakob, and they have been together for a while now. They have known each other since childhood.

Feiler played Gillian in “Urban Legends,” Lucy in “Beyond Paradise” and other roles in “Othello” (2015) and “The Merchant of Venice” (2015).

Hadas Yaron plays Mila in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Mila (Hadas Yaron) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Mila (Hadas Yaron)

Mila is Halina and Addy’s older sister. She recently gave birth to daughter Felisha, but she still struggles as a new mother. Mila is married to Selim.

Hadas Yaron is known for playing Meira in “Felix and Meira” (2014), Shira in “Fill the Void” (2012), Sarah in “Mary Magdalene” (2018) and Achrinoam in “The Complexity of Happiness.”

Michael Aloni plays Selim in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Selim (Michael Aloni) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Selim (Michael Aloni)

Selim is Mila’s husband and Felicia’s father. He gets sent away during the war, leaving his wife and daughter behind.

Michael Aloni is known for playing Roy Schaffer in “Out in the Dark” (2012) and Akiva Shtisel in “Shtisel.” He also directed projects like “Shir” (2016) and short film “You Up?”

Sam Woolf plays Adam Eichenwald in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Adam (Sam Woolf) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Adam Eichenwald (Sam Woolf)

Adam is boarding with the Kurc family when the Germans invade Poland and the war begins. He kindles a relationship with Halina.

Sam Woolf played Rience in “The Witcher,” Roy Phipps in “C.B. Strike,” a Posh Boy in “The Power” and Prince Edward in 2022 episodes of “The Crown.”

Lior Ashkenazi plays Sol in "We Were the Lucky Ones" on Hulu
Sol (Lior Ashkenazi), on “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Sol (Lior Ashkenazi)

Sol is the patriarch of the Kurc family. He is a husband, father and grandfather.

Lipr Ashkenazi played Uriel Shkolnik in “Footnote” (2011), Eyal in “Walk on Water” (2004), Micki in “Big Bad Wolves” (2013) and Zaza in “Late Marriage.” 

Robin Weigert plays Nechuma in "We Were the Lucky Ones"
Nechuma (Robin Weigert) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Nechuma (Robin Weigert)

Nechuma is the matriarch of the Kurc family, wife to Sol and mother of Halina, Addy, Jakob, Genek and Mila.

Robin Weigert is known for playing Calamity Jane in “Deadwood,” Hannelore in “The Good German” (2006), Adult Olive in “Synecdoche, New York,” and Susan in “The Sessions.” She has appeared as Mama Polk, Martha Edwards and Cynthia Potter in “American Horror Story,” Nancy Smith in “Bombshell” (2019) and Dr. Madeline Northcott in “Smile” (2022). She also plays the therapist Celeste (Nicole Kidman) sees in “Big Little Lies.”

"Dessi has been with TheWrap for over a year, during which she has carved out the niche beat of book-to-screen adaptations and targeting helpful search articles.

