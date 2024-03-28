“We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on the book by Georgia Hunter, tells the sprawling story of the Kurc family. The Jewish family’s core lies in Poland, even though various children like Logan Lerman’s character Addy have moved out of the country in pursuit of their dreams. The Hulu saga chronicles the onset of World War II and the Holocaust as the parents and children get separated and sent to different parts of Poland and beyond.
The Kurcs, known in their hometown of Radom as tailors, have five children: Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes), Mila (Hadas Yaron), Jakob (Amit Rahav), Addy (Logan Lerman) and Halina (Joey King).
Here’s a complete “We Were the Lucky Ones” cast and character guide as the series rolls out on Hulu.
Halina Kurc (Joey King)
Halina is the youngest daughter of Sol and Nechuma. She makes up for her small size and stature with her dominant personality and fierce willpower. Halina dreams of romance and getting married, but the impending war might have other plans for her.
Joey King is known for portraying Gypsy Rose Blanchard in “The Act,” Elle Evans in “The Kissing Booth” films and Prince in “Bullet Train.” She also starred as Ramona Quimby in “Ramona and Beezus” alongside Selena Gomez.
Addy Kurc (Logan Lerman)
Addy has a mind for engineering, but he would rather devote his life to composing music. He currently lives in Paris, but he visits his family in Radom, Poland often.
Logan Lerman is known for portraying Charlie in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (2012), Percy Jackson in the two theatrical “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” films and Norman Ellison in “Fury” (2014). More recently, he has starred as The Son in “Bullet Train” and Jonah Heidelbaum in “Hunters.”
Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes)
As the oldest Kurc child, Genek has looked out for his family fiercely. He is married to Herta, and he practices law.
Lloyd Hughes played Jamie in the show “Marriage,” Aaron Peel in “Killing Eve” and Elias Leach and Young Archie in “Archie.”
Herta (Moran Rosenblatt)
Herta is Genek’s wife. Her responsibility paired with rebelliousness matches Genek’s. She grew up in a German town, which comes in handy as the war sets in.
Moran Rosenblatt played Tali Shapira in “Hit & Run” and Anat Moreno in “Fauda.”
Jakob (Amit Rahav)
Jakob is dating Bella. He loves photography, and he knows that perfection can’t be rushed. He followed in his brother’s footsteps for law school.
Amit Rahav played Yanky Shapiro, the man whom Shira Haas’ Esther marries at first, in “Unorthodox.” He also played Moti in “Matchmaking” (2022) and Aviv in “The Damned” (2018).
Bella (Eva Feiler)
Bella dates Jakob, and they have been together for a while now. They have known each other since childhood.
Feiler played Gillian in “Urban Legends,” Lucy in “Beyond Paradise” and other roles in “Othello” (2015) and “The Merchant of Venice” (2015).
Mila (Hadas Yaron)
Mila is Halina and Addy’s older sister. She recently gave birth to daughter Felisha, but she still struggles as a new mother. Mila is married to Selim.
Hadas Yaron is known for playing Meira in “Felix and Meira” (2014), Shira in “Fill the Void” (2012), Sarah in “Mary Magdalene” (2018) and Achrinoam in “The Complexity of Happiness.”
Selim (Michael Aloni)
Selim is Mila’s husband and Felicia’s father. He gets sent away during the war, leaving his wife and daughter behind.
Michael Aloni is known for playing Roy Schaffer in “Out in the Dark” (2012) and Akiva Shtisel in “Shtisel.” He also directed projects like “Shir” (2016) and short film “You Up?”
Adam Eichenwald (Sam Woolf)
Adam is boarding with the Kurc family when the Germans invade Poland and the war begins. He kindles a relationship with Halina.
Sam Woolf played Rience in “The Witcher,” Roy Phipps in “C.B. Strike,” a Posh Boy in “The Power” and Prince Edward in 2022 episodes of “The Crown.”
Sol (Lior Ashkenazi)
Sol is the patriarch of the Kurc family. He is a husband, father and grandfather.
Lipr Ashkenazi played Uriel Shkolnik in “Footnote” (2011), Eyal in “Walk on Water” (2004), Micki in “Big Bad Wolves” (2013) and Zaza in “Late Marriage.”
Nechuma (Robin Weigert)
Nechuma is the matriarch of the Kurc family, wife to Sol and mother of Halina, Addy, Jakob, Genek and Mila.
Robin Weigert is known for playing Calamity Jane in “Deadwood,” Hannelore in “The Good German” (2006), Adult Olive in “Synecdoche, New York,” and Susan in “The Sessions.” She has appeared as Mama Polk, Martha Edwards and Cynthia Potter in “American Horror Story,” Nancy Smith in “Bombshell” (2019) and Dr. Madeline Northcott in “Smile” (2022). She also plays the therapist Celeste (Nicole Kidman) sees in “Big Little Lies.”
