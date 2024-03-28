“We Were the Lucky Ones,” based on the book by Georgia Hunter, tells the sprawling story of the Kurc family. The Jewish family’s core lies in Poland, even though various children like Logan Lerman’s character Addy have moved out of the country in pursuit of their dreams. The Hulu saga chronicles the onset of World War II and the Holocaust as the parents and children get separated and sent to different parts of Poland and beyond.

The Kurcs, known in their hometown of Radom as tailors, have five children: Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes), Mila (Hadas Yaron), Jakob (Amit Rahav), Addy (Logan Lerman) and Halina (Joey King).

Here’s a complete “We Were the Lucky Ones” cast and character guide as the series rolls out on Hulu.