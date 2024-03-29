Based on Georgia Hunter’s novel, which tells the story of her Polish and Jewish ancestors who endured World War II and The Holocaust, “We Were the Lucky Ones” follows the Kurc family as different branches scatter far and wide across Europe during the tragic events brought on by Adolf Hitler.

In 1939, Sol (Lior Ashkenazi) and Nechuma Kurc (Robin Weigert) ran their tailor shop and eagerly awaited their five children — Genek (Henry Lloyd Hughes), Mila (Hadas Yaron), Jakob (Amit Rahav), Addy (Logan Lerman) and Halina (Joey King) — to return home for Passover. Signs of the impending war had begun to show, but the family, some of whom had survived World War II, wasn’t worried.

As Nazi forces conquered Poland and launched the second world war, the Kurc children spread out through various parts of the country, and Addy, greater Europe, to look out for each other and obey orders.

Those looking for how to watch “We Were the Lucky Ones” can find all the relevant information below:

When does “We Were the Lucky Ones” premiere?

The Hulu drama series arrives Thursday, March 28 with its first three episodes.

Where is “We Were the Lucky Ones” streaming?

The family saga will be available to watch exclusively on Hulu.

What time are new episodes streaming on Hulu?

New episodes arrive at midnight ET Thursdays, or 9 p.m. PT. Wednesday nights for those on the West Coast.

From left to right: Halina (Joey King), Mila (Hadas Yaron), Selim (Michael Aloni) and Genek (Henry Lloyd-Hughes) in “We Were the Lucky Ones” (Photo by: Vlad Cioplea/Hulu)

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

New episodes arrive weekly on Thursdays (or Wednesday nights depending on where viewers live). Find the full release schedule below:

Episode 1 – “Radom”: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Episode 2 – “Lvov”: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Episode 3 – “Siberia”: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Episode 4 – Thursday, April 4

Thursday, April 4 Episode 5 – Thursday, April 11

Thursday, April 11 Episode 6 – Thursday, April 18

Thursday, April 18 Episode 7 – Thursday, April 25

Thursday, April 25 Episode 8 (Finale) – Thursday, May 2

Who is in the “We Were the Lucky Ones” cast?

The limited series stars an all-Jewish ensemble cast led by Joey King and Logan Lerman. Performances from Hadas Yaron, Henry-Lloyd Hughes, Amit Rahav, Sam Woolf, Michael Aloni, Moran Rosenblatt, Eva Feiler, Lior Ashkenazi, and Robin Weigert round out the story.

What is “We Were the Lucky Ones” about?

It is inspired by the true events of one Jewish family’s history once they became separated during World War II. They do everything possible to flee anti-semitism across continents and reunite.

Is “We Were the Lucky Ones” based on a book?

Yes! The show was adapted from Georgia Hunter’s best-selling novel by showrunner and writer Erica Lipez (“The Morning Show,” “Julia”).

Watch the trailer