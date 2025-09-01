‘Weapons’ Closes Summer Box Office With $12.7 Million on Labor Day Weekend

The holiday weekend’s total falls 28% year-over-year as a “Jaws” re-release tops newcomers “Caught Stealing” and “The Roses”

Julia Garner in 'Weapons' (Warner Bros.)
Labor Day marks the final day of the summer box office season, which is going out on a whimper as Warner Bros./New Line’s “Weapons” takes the No. 1 in its fourth weekend with $12.7 million over four days.

While it lost the No. 1 spot last weekend to a two-day limited engagement of Netflix’s “K-Pop Demon Hunters,” “Weapons” has continued its strong run with $134 million domestic and $235 million worldwide. On Friday, another New Line horror film, “The Conjuring: Last Rites,” will try to make history as the eighth consecutive Warner release to earn a $40 million-plus opening.

“Weapons” is the only film to earn more than $10 million over this extended weekend, as overall totals have fallen approximately 28% from last year to just $81.5 million. Aside from 2020 and 2022, the former being during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the lowest Labor Day weekend total recorded in the past 30 years.

Farther down the charts, Universal’s 50th anniversary re-release of “Jaws” is taking the No. 2 spot with a $9.8 million 4-day total that tops two new releases: Sony’s “Caught Stealing” from Darren Aronofsky and Searchlight’s “The Roses” from Jay Roach.

“Caught Stealing,” which earned a $9.6 million domestic opening with $5.4 million overseas, will likely need post-theatrical revenue to turn a profit against its $40 million net production budget. The crime thriller starring Austin Butler has been generally well received with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 84% critics and 85% audience, but will have to spread its word-of-mouth against IP films like “Conjuring” and “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” in the weeks ahead.

“The Roses” has earned an $8 million 4-day opening, consistent with pre-release tracking and just behind the $8.3 million fourth weekend of Disney’s “Freakier Friday.” The black comedy starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman is a remake of the 1989 film “The War of the Roses” and has received mixed-to-positive reviews with a 65% RT score.

With the summer season closing today, Comscore has the final summer total at $3.67 billion, roughly flat with last year’s $3.63 billion total. While there were no deep slumps compared to May 2024, when strike delays led to the worst total for that month since the mid-1990s, only Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch” remake grossed more than $400 million in North America, and there were no $600 million-plus grossers like past summer hits “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Barbie” or “Inside Out 2.”

