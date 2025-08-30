‘Weapons’ Retakes No. 1 at Labor Day Box Office With Weekend’s Only $10 Million-Plus Total

As the summer box office comes to a sluggish end, Warner Bros./New Line’s “Weapons” is back in the No. 1 spot on the charts this Labor Day weekend without the two-day run of the pop culture titan “K-Pop Demon Hunters” to compete against.

Zach Cregger’s horror film is set to earn an industry estimated $10.8 million 3-day/$12.6 million 4-day total in its fourth weekend, bringing its total to $134 million through Monday. It is currently the only film estimated to earn more than $10 million over the extended weekend, with overall grosses pegged at just $82 million.

In a race for second place is Sony/Columbia’s “Caught Stealing” and Universal’s 50th anniversary re-release of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” with the latter currently getting the edge with an $8 million 3-day/$9.7 million 4-day total from 3,200 theaters. Once the highest grossing film of all time, “Jaws” now has a lifetime domestic total of $283 million, though that equates to $1.5 billion after 50 years of inflation are accounted for.

“Caught Stealing,” starring Austin Butler and directed by Darren Aronofsky, is currently estimated for a $7.8 million 3-day/$9.5 million 4-day opening from 3,578 locations. The R-rated crime thriller has been generally well-received with a B on CinemaScore and Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 84% critics and 86% audience, and it will need to find a lane against upcoming films like next weekend’s “The Conjuring: Last Rites” to turn a theatrical profit against its reported $40 million net budget.

Also opening this weekend is Searchlight’s “The Roses,” which stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman and is estimated for a $6 million 3-day/$7.2 million 4-day total. The black comedy remake of “The War of the Roses” left critics somewhat mixed with a 64% Rotten Tomatoes score, though audiences were slightly more receptive with a B+ on CinemaScore and a 75% audience RT score.

