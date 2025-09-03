‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Part 1 Recap: What to Remember Before Part 2

The second season of “Wednesday” got split in two, and after a month of waiting to see what would happen to the students of Nevermore, it’s finally time for Part 2.

The second season added plenty of new wrinkles to the show. New murders for Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) to solve, new family members on campus, and the return of old and nefarious faces. What more could fans ask for as the second season finale arrives to answer the new mounting mysteries?

Here is what to remember from “Wednesday” Season 2 Part 1 to refresh yourself before jumping into the final four episodes of Part 2.

Jenna Ortega in “Wednesday.” (Jonathan Hession/Netflix)

Wednesday’s return to campus brings new threats

Wednesday returns to campus after the summer with a few new tricks up her sleeves. She spent her break studying Goody Addams’ Book of Spells, which has made her psychic abilities stronger – despite new black tears that emerge whenever she pushes her powers to the limit.

The school year brings reunions and new members of the Addams Family into the mix. Wednesday is reunited with Enid and meets new principal Barry Dort (Steve Buscemi), who is excited to use Wednesday’s newfound fame to make her the figurehead of the outcasts. Her little brother Puglsey is also attending Nevermore for his Freshman Year, and her mother, Morticia, is sticking around to help out Dort.

A stalker and a murder of crows

Evie Templeton in “Wednesday” Season 2 (Netflix)

It doesn’t take long for new murders to pop up around Nevermore. Private Investigator Carl Bradberry is killed by a literal murder of crows on the students’ first day back, and Sheriff Donavan Galpin – Tyler’s father – is killed shortly after. Wednesday also has a vision of Enid’s grave and worries that this Avian outcast is behind it.

If that isn’t enough, Wednesday is also busy trying to figure out who is stalking her. She picked up the stalker at the end of Season 1, but they have grown bold at the start of the new school year. Wednesday is worried that the stalker is the same person who will kill Enid, but it turns out to be fellow student Agnes DeMille (Evie Templeton), who has powers of invisibility. Wednesday begrudgingly begins to use Agnes and her power to help with the investigation.

Willow Hill

Wednesday. Phil Philmar as Gus Stonehurst in episode 204 of Wednesday. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025

Wednesday’s investigation leads her to Willow Hill Psychiatric Center. It’s the facility where Tyler is being held after his rampage in Season 1. Marilyn Thornhill was being held elsewhere but is also brought back to Willow Hill to find a way to break her and Tyler’s connection.

With the help of her Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen), Wednesday manages to infiltrate the facility after learning that a former Nevermore teacher – Augustus Stonehurst – had been kidnapping outcasts, experimenting on them and stealing their abilities to give to normies. His research was continued by his daughter Judi (Heather Matarazzo). She gained the ability to control crows and turned out to be the one responsible for the Nevermore murders, and she had Enid next in her sights.

Wednesday, Fester, and the others break into Willow Hill and manage to deal with Judi and release the many imprisoned outcasts she was planning to experiment on. Unfortunately, during the break-in, Thornhill sneaks down to Tyler’s cell and releases him. She hopes he’ll be grateful, but instead, he goes full Hyde and kills her before throwing Wednesday out of the window and running off into the woods. Certainly, no problem there.

Who is Slurp?

Finally, while Wednesday has been running around solving murders, Pugsley has been dealing with the fact that he accidentally used his powers to resurrect a buried skeleton under the Skull Tree. Pugsley calls him Slurp, and he’s a bit of a Nevermore legend, a boy with a mechanical heart.

Pugsley tries to keep Slurp hidden, but that proves difficult over time. The zombie starts out expectedly dead-brained, but with a few kills under his belt, he manages to regain some humanity. He kills Willow Hill’s Dr. Fairburn during the infiltration and then finds Augustus Stonehurst and kills him, too. After this kill, Slurp even speak,s saying “Hello, old friend” to the mad scientist. Clearly, there is much more to unpack about Slurp in Part 2.