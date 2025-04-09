Weezer Bassist’s Wife Shot by LAPD, Charged With Attempted Murder

Jillian Shriner, a bestselling author known professionally as Jillian Lauren and the wife of Scott Shriner, bassist for the alternative rock band Weezer, was shot during an apparent confrontation with Los Angeles Police Department officers on Tuesday. She was then arrested and charged with attempted murder.

The incident occurred while LAPD and California Highway Patrol were looking for suspects in an unrelated crime. Shriner was later hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and booked in absentia on charges of attempted murder.

LAPD representatives didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the hit and run accident occurred on the 134 freeway near the Figueroa exit. According to the department, three suspects exited their vehicle and fled on foot into the nearby northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock, where they appear to have split up.

While searching for the suspects in the back yard of a house, police say they spotted a nearby woman, since identified as Shriner, in the yard of a neighboring resident, holding a handgun. LAPD asserts that Shriner ignored “numerous” orders to drop the gun and instead pointed it at them.

Officers then opened fire and Shriner was struck in one of her shoulders, at which point she ran back into her house. There has been no report that she ever fired on LAPD officers. There is also as of this writing no independent confirmation of this order of events.

LAPD acknowledged in the statement that Shriner had no involvement in the hit and run, and lived at the residence where she was shot. Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from her residence.

Eyewitnesses to the search told TheWrap that LAPD and CHP had a heavy presence in the neighborhood as they searched for the suspects, with streets and portions of the freeway blocked off.

The incident occurred just days before Weezer’s scheduled performance this Saturday during the first weekend of the Coachella music festival in Indio, California.