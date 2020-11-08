8 Weirdest, Most Outrageous TV Game Show Moments (Videos)
Sometimes, game shows are at their best when things don’t go according to plan
Jeremy Fuster | November 8, 2020 @ 8:40 AM
Last Updated: November 8, 2020 @ 10:08 AM
Arguably the raunchiest answer in game show history came on a 1977 episode of "The Newlywed Game," which has since become an urban legend.
You could always count on "Match Game" for some wild times, and one of the highlights was when host Gene Rayburn attacked the cameraman for not allowing Charles Nelson Reilly to prep off-camera for his (admittedly off-color) visual gag.
Bob Barker Is a True Professional, Exhibit A: The host dealt with a dopey "Price Is Right" contestant who prematurely reveals the correct answer.
Meet Leonard Cooper, 2013 "Jeopardy!" Teen Tournament Champion and author of one of the greatest victory declarations in game show history.
Bob Barker Is a True Professional, Exhibit B: The host dealt with a game of Ten Chances that gave away all the answers.
Here is the raw footage from Whoopi Goldberg's last episode of "Hollywood Squares," featuring all the NSFW stuff that gets cut out of what you see on TV.
It's rare but not unheard of for "Jeopardy!" episodes to end with all three contestants going all in on Final Jeopardy and losing. Here's the most recent example of such a humiliating triple defeat from January 2016.
James Holzhauer lost his 33rd game of "Jeopardy!" after wagering an uncharacteristically modest $1,399 in his final “Final Jeopardy” round in June 2019. He was expected to beat Ken Jennings' all-time highest winnings record of $2.5 million that day, but lost in a shocking turn of events to opponent Emma Boettcher. Holzhauer, a professional gambler, explained why he bet so low, telling The Action Network, "I knew I could only win if Emma missed Final Jeopardy, as there was no way she wouldn’t bet to cover my all-in bet. So my only concern was getting overtaken by third place, and I bet just enough to make sure of locking him out."