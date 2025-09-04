Welcome to the Creator Revolution | Guest Column

When a single YouTube video commands more views than a blockbuster premiere, when a TikTok Creator can launch a global trend overnight and when communities once overlooked by Hollywood are finding their voices through creators, it’s clear that a new level of opportunity for the entertainment industry has been unlocked. Creators are expanding the industry’s reach and helping to reshape its future (literally!), and the impact they are having is undeniable and transformative.

Creators are liberated from the old ways, where gatekeepers controlled who was heard, what stories were told and how they were distributed. Today, they don’t wait for permission. They tell the stories that matter to them and their communities, and they share them instantly with the world. Audiences are no longer passive viewers but active collaborators. In this shift, creators have democratized a once-closed industry and are reinventing it with greater speed, diversity and authenticity than legacy systems ever could. This movement is irreversible, and in many ways, it’s only just beginning.

This is the first of a three-part series, where we’ll uncover and unpack why and how this revolution is happening, the opportunities it creates and our predictions for the future.

I’m Jo Cronk, Co-CEO of the leading global creator agency Whalar, and an award-winning leader of the Creator Revolution. My perspective is shaped by nearly two decades inside entertainment and media, first helping some of the world’s biggest franchises find their cultural footing, and now championing the new wave of creators who are shaping culture themselves. That combination, time spent deep inside the old system, and now leading within the new, gives me a unique vantage point. I’ve seen how powerful storytelling can be when fueled by blockbuster budgets and legacy brands. And I’ve seen how creators, beginning with little more than a phone and a few hundred followers, can build influence that traditional players are only now learning to understand.

My journey into the Creator Economy

I was sitting at my desk at media agency PHD (now PHD Media), working on the strategy for “Game of Thrones” Season 7, when a Facebook message popped up. It included the sentence “it’s a decent punt on a start-up with real momentum.” It was June 2018. The company my friend was referring to was Whalar. They were expanding their U.S. business and looking for someone to run their entertainment clients, but having never heard of them, I was skeptical, yet intrigued. I loved my current job. I loved my team, my clients and the content we were working on.

At the time, I was leading a 25-person, multidisciplinary team that shaped marketing strategies, media planning and buying for clients such as HBO and Bleecker Street. With HBO, I was fortunate to work on generation-defining shows like “Game of Thrones,” “Silicon Valley” and “Veep,” and help launch the next wave of groundbreaking series, including “Barry,” “Euphoria,” “Insecure” and “Succession.” Earlier in my career, I served as Communications Director at Maxus for NBCUniversal networks, where highlights included repositioning Oxygen as a true crime network and launching “Mr. Robot.” Before that, I spent nearly a decade at PHD London with Warner Bros., working across some of the most iconic franchises of our time, from Harry Potter to Batman.

But some moments and messages can change your life. For me, that simple Facebook message was one of them.

After a 16-year career in the media holding company system that straddled London and New York, it took one meeting with Neil Waller, Whalar Group Co-CEO and Co-Founder, for me to jump ship.

When the news spread that I was moving to an “influencer marketing” agency, people thought I was crazy, and I must have heard the phrase “wild wild west” a hundred times. But they hadn’t met Neil. From that first meeting, his vision and the opportunity were crystal clear. It wasn’t about influencer marketing; it was about the future of storytelling and the future of the entertainment industry.

The dawn of the Creator Revolution

I joined Whalar in October 2018, and there were seven of us. Today, our U.S. team is 92 strong, and our diverse client roster includes EA, HP, Peacock, Roblox, Mozilla, TikTok, Waymo, YouTube and many more.

The Creator Economy’s explosive growth is on a path to a $500 billion valuation by 2027, according to Goldman Sachs and a $1 trillion valuation by 2034, according to Market.us. This stands in profound contrast to the traditional film industry, where 2025 global box office revenue is projected to be $34.1 billion, a decline of 19% from 2019’s peak, according to Digital Cinema Report and Gower Street. This isn’t just about dollars. It’s about cultural momentum. Audiences no longer wait for polished release schedules or primetime premieres; they binge, share, and participate on their own terms. Creators have become broadcasters, producers, and community builders all at once, and that shift explains why the Creator Revolution is redefining entertainment itself.

The revolution that represents us all

The Creator Revolution matters because it represents more than an evolution; it’s a cultural reset. For decades, Hollywood has defined what mainstream looks and sounds like. Now, creators are challenging and expanding that definition in ways that are more inclusive, immediate, and authentic.

Think about Amelia Dimoldenberg, who transformed her quirky “Chicken Shop Date” YouTube series into a cultural phenomenon that now attracts Hollywood’s biggest stars. Or Michelle Khare, whose “Challenge Accepted” content blurs the line between drama and documentary. Or Adam W, who built an entire comedy empire from short sketches that reflect the everyday humor of his community.

These examples illustrate why this is a revolution. It’s not just new distribution models, it’s new voices. It’s audiences seeing themselves in stories that legacy systems too often overlook. That’s why this moment is so powerful.

The Creator Revolution isn’t a trend to watch. It is a movement that is laying the foundation for a new era of entertainment.

Jo Cronk is co-CEO at Whalar, the leading independent social and creator agency.