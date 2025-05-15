‘Welcome to Wrexham’ Season 4 Release Schedule: When Are New Episodes Streaming?

“Welcome to Wrexham” is back for a fourth season on the pitch.

The FX docuseries following the Wrexham A.F.C. soccer club returns as the Red Dragons continue to hunt for promotion. All the while, owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney continue to work with the team as they search for more success on and off the pitch.

Here’s everything you need to know about where and when to tune in for the fourth season of FX’s “Welcome to Wrexham.”

When does “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 4 premiere?

“Welcome to Wrexham” Season 4 premieres on Thursday, May 15.

When do new episodes come out?

Season 4 will debut with two new episodes at 9 and 10 p.m. PT/ET, and will then air a new episode weekly on Thursdays through June 26.

How can I watch “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 4?

“Welcome to Wrexham” Season 4 airs on FX beginning Thursday, May 15 and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Are episodes released weekly or all at once?

Episodes of “Welcome to Wrexham” drop weekly on FX and Hulu. Here’s the full rundown of the Season 4 release schedule:

Episode 1 – May 15

Episode 2 – May 15

Episode 3 – May 22

Episode 4 – May 29

Episode 5 – June 5

Episode 6 – June 12

Episode 7 – June 19

Episode 8 – June 26

What is “Welcome to Wrexham” Season 4 about?

The fourth season of the docuseries continues to follow the Red Dragons soccer team and their owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, as they play through another season seeking promotion.

Watch the trailer: