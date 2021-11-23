‘Wendy Williams’ Falls to Season Low Ratings With Michael Rapaport as Guest Host

Michael Rapaport was not as successful as other “Wendy Williams Show” guest hosts, with his episodes falling to a low in the ratings for the young season.

“The Wendy Williams Show” posted a 0.7 rating for the week ending Nov. 14, a drop of 22% from the prior week, which was a season high. “Dr. Phil” still led all talk shows with a season-high 1.9 rating.

“Judge Judy” (which we remind you is solely airing repeats at this point) posted its best ratings since the summer with a 4.9 rating to lead court shows. “Jeopardy!” was again the week’s overall leader with a 5.6 rating, flat with the prior week.

Season 13 of “The Wendy Williams Show” was delayed multiple times, first due to a breakthrough case of COVID-19 (Williams is fully vaccinated), and then later to other, unnamed medical issues. Williams had been “dealing with ongoing health issues” that prevented her from participating in promotional activities for the new season of her daytime talk show, which the show said in a statement last week were a “direct result of Graves’ disease and her thyroid condition.”

Celebs like Leah Remini, Whitney Cummings and Sherri Shepherd have filled in for Williams on the first few weeks of the new season of her talk show, which debuted Oct. 18.

Earlier this month, “The Wendy Williams Show” announced that Williams would not make it back to the hosting chair in November, with a stable of guest hosts, including Michael Rapaport, Jerry Springer and Bill Bellamy, set up to keep her purple seat warm until at least December.

In an update recently, Williams told fans she is “making progress” amid the ongoing health complications that have kept her away from “The Wendy Williams Show” this season, but her physicians aren’t ready for her to make her big comeback to TV just yet.