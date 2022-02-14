Wendy Williams ‘Strenuously’ Denies Mental Health Allegations After Wells Fargo Freezes Accounts

Wendy Williams has “strenuously” denied “all allegations about her mental health and well-being,” according to a lengthy statement from her lawyer. The statement, which was shared with TheWrap, was put together after Wells Fargo froze Williams’ bank accounts.

Last week, Wells Fargo requested a hearing from the New York Supreme Court to legally determine if Williams should be considered an “incapacitated person” who needs a temporary guardianship. Williams’ side “can’t believe” that happened.

A former assistant, who was fired, has power of attorney over Williams’ bank accounts. Williams’ camp believes the ex-employee is “upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs.”

Williams’ attorney says the talk show host has been on a lengthy hiatus from work to holistically treat her “Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.” Williams has not hosted her talk show since last summer. “Wendy Williams” has stayed on the air with a rotation of guest hosts. Williams is not expected to return to the show this season.

“Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to,” the statement continues.

Read the statement from Wendy’s attorney, LaShawn Thomas (by way of Shawn Zanotti at Exact Publicity), below.

On behalf of Wendy Hunter, professionally known as Wendy Williams, as counsel to her and her affairs, Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.

During this hiatus from the show, Wendy has employed holistic health professionals to help her reach optimal health during her treatment of Graves’ disease and thyroid concerns.

It saddens Wendy that Wells Fargo, has chosen to believe the allegations of a former employee who is upset because she no longer has direct and unfettered access to Wendy’s financial affairs. Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy’s behalf. Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend. Wendy can’t believe that Wells Fargo has wrongly denied her access to her funds without justification. She has spoken to several bank representatives and has even gone into a local branch and discussed this issue with bank managers, as clear evidence that there are no concerns about her state of mind. In fact, Wells Fargo’s alleged suspicions were never raised until Wendy made it known that she no longer wanted to bank at Wells Fargo due to the bank’s mishandling of her complaints against her advisor.

Wendy wants you to know she is fine; she is of sound mind and disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans and she can’t want to get back. She thanks everyone who has been patiently awaiting her return and believes that, thanks in large part to the love and support of her son, her family, her new team of doctors and a change of scenery, she is on the mend. Wendy says to all her fans, “How you doing?”

So, please send her positive messages, energy, and affirmations to her social media that she can read daily.