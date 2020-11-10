Wentworth Miller Won’t Reprise ‘Prison Break’ Role: ‘I Just Don’t Want to Play Straight Characters’

“Prison Break” alum Wentworth Miller says he will not be reprising his role of Michael Scofield from the now-ended Fox drama ever again, because he does not “want to play straight characters.”

The actor, who came out as gay in 2013, told fans he was “officially” done with show in an Instagram post Sunday, in which he said he would “likely” deactivate the ability for users to comment on his posts out of concern for those who might read them and be hurt by them saying, “I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bulls—.”

“On a related note… I’m out. Of PB. Officially,” Miller added.

“Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told),” he continued. “So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

He closed by saying, “If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”

Miller’s “Prison Break” co-stars Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies have both publicly backed his decision on social media, with Purcell commenting on Miller’s post, “Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you health and your truth,” and Callies writing her own.

“Prison Break” ran for four seasons on Fox from 2005 to 2009, and was revived for a nine-episode fifth season in 2017.

In January 2018, Fox said a “new iteration” of the show was in the very early stages of development, with no details on who would star in that potential project. On Tuesday, a Fox spokesperson told TheWrap the season is not in active development.

See Miller’s full Instagram post below.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHVtU2igEN_/