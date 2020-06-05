‘We’re Here’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

HBO has renewed “We’re Here” for a second season, the pay TV channel announced Friday.

The first season of the six-part docuseries starring Bob the Drag Queen (Caldwell Tidicue), Eureka O’Hara (David Huggard) and Shangela Laquifa Wadley (D.J. Pierce) premiered April 23 and followed the renowned drag queens as they traveled to small towns across America, “inspiring local residents to share their stories and express themselves in a night of no-holds-barred, full-on drag.”

The finale episode aired Thursday night, “with a dive into the queens’ own stories of struggle and perseverance, ending with a celebration of love and taking pride in oneself.”

Also Read: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Alums Talk Changing Lives From the Outside-In on HBO's 'We're Here'

Throughout the first season of “We’re Here,” Bob, Eureka and Shangela journeyed to Gettysburg, PA, Twin Falls, ID, Branson, MO, Farmington, NM, and Ruston, LA.

“We’re Here resonates in ways we had hoped for but couldn’t really have anticipated,” Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president of HBO Programming, said in a statement Friday. “The stories of our small-town drag daughters created an incredibly positive communal experience. We can’t wait for Bob, Shangela and Eureka to continue their journey helping others find their voice.”

“We’re Here” was created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram. The first season was directed by Peter LoGreco, who executive produces the show alongside Warren, Ingram, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman for Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Bob, Eureka and Shangela serve as consulting producers.