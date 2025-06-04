Wes Anderson Tried (and Failed) to Cast Jodie Foster in Several Films: ‘It Used to Be Every Movie’

Wes Anderson really wants Jodie Foster to be in one of his movies but has not been able to make it happen.

While speaking with Collider about his career and upcoming film “The Phoenician Scheme,” Anderson revealed there were “so many movies that I tried to get Jodie Foster to be in.” The casting has yet to pan out despite multiple attempts.

“It used to be every movie, we went to Jodie Foster for a part,” he said. “And I think I did it three movies in a row, maybe four. And I met her, and I liked her. And I thought it was going to get her. And I think she’s just great, Jodie Foster. And I loved her.”

Anderson continued: “I still would like to get Jodie Foster. But I guess after asking few times, I thought maybe I’m not … I think sometimes somebody has an idea of the kind of work they want to do at that time in his or her life, and we weren’t right.”

Here’s hoping that Anderson’s next go-around grants his wish of working with Foster.

The director’s latest film “The Phoenician Scheme” lands in theaters on June 6. TheWrap reviewer William Bibbiani called the film “a serious work of art that plays like a boondoggle.”

“Anderson could be accused of copping out of making a decision to choose between God and, you know, owning stuff, but I think he finds that there’s a bit of spirituality in all of us that can’t be ignored, and a desire to relish in life’s little indulgences as well, and that the two aren’t mutually exclusive,” Bibbiani wrote. “The scheme, it seems, was finding a good and worthy life in between the extremes we tend to yearn for. Anderson’s diorama, in its details, is a place we all would be lucky to find ourselves. A little silly, a little profound, a little lovely, a little dingy. A vast mosaic revealed through countless individual tiles.”