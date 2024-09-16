Wes Moore Calls Out Pet Eating ‘Dog Whistling’ by JD Vance, Plus ‘a Remarkable Amount’ of ‘Inaccuracies’ | Video

Maryland’s Gov. Wes Moore called out JD Vance for his statements containing “a remarkable amount of not just inaccuracies but dog whistling” as the latter has continued to insist that unsubstantiated reports of immigrants from Haiti eating pets in Ohio are true.

“But, you know, of all the many things that I think were really problematic with what Senator Vance said, when at the end of the interview, when he started talking about just some local elected official and what they have to say, these are people who are closest to the ground,” Moore continued. “These are the people who are closest to their constituents. These are public servants, and these are partners inside the work.”

“We know that to be able to address these issues and particularly big complex issues like the border crisis that our nation continues to confront, we have to do it in partnership. And I think when you’re hearing those kind of comments from someone who is aspiring to be the vice president of the United States, I think for all of us as local and statewide elected officials, it just gives a sense about how he views partnership,” Moore added.

“Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan also asked Moore about NAACP polling that has shown “one quarter of Black men under 50 said they would support the Republican candidate in this year’s election.”

The numbers are due to “frustration” felt by younger Black men in the United States, Moore said. “But it’s not necessarily frustration with Vice President Harris and it’s not even frustration with the Democratic Party. Frankly, it’s a frustration of pace of progress in America.”

“I think about my state. In my state when I was inaugurated, we had an 8-1 racial wealth gap in the state of Maryland, and that’s not because one group is working eight times harder. That’s because of historical policies and circumstances,” he continued.

“We saw Donald Trump walk on that debate stage uniquely and historically unprepared. And because he thinks he can win on a whim. And so I think the frustration that people feel is real, but I think the thing that we’re continuing to push to a lot of voters, particularly African American voters, is that Donald Trump is a vessel to the skepticism, but what he is not is actually a vehicle for the solution.”

You can watch the interview with Gov. Wes Moore in the video above.