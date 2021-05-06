‘Westworld’ Creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to Develop Horror Anthology ‘Unknown’ at Amazon

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy are teaming up with “The Boy” filmmakers Craig MacNeill and Clay Chapman to develop horror anthology series “Unknown” at Amazon, TheWrap has learned.

“Unknown” is described as a psychological horror anthology series that plunges into the corners of the American landscape, probing the intersection of folklore and our bloody history of true crime.

The first season of the show, which will be produced by Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films, is centered around an estranged brother and sister who return to the Texas Killing Fields, only to encounter a dark spirit that inhabits the region from their childhood.

This marks the second project that Nolan and Joy are working on for Amazon Studios, where the couple signed a large overall deal in 2019 after exiting their previous home, Warner Bros. Television.

The “Westworld” masterminds’ first title at Amazon, which has now been ordered to series, is the sci-fi show “The Peripheral,” which stars Gary Carr and Chloë Grace Moretz. Based on William Gibson’s novel of the same name, “The Peripheral” is a “hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind — and what lies beyond.”

The duo still has an adaptation of Michael Crichton’s “Sphere” set at HBO under their prior deal and, of course, “Westworld.”

MacNeill directed the horror film “The Boy,” which he wrote with Chapman. The film, loosely inspired by Chapman’s novel “Miss Corpus,” was about a budding serial killer and starred Jared Breeze, David Morse and Rainn Wilson.

