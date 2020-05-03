‘Westworld': We Finally Found Out What Park 5 Is

Turns out it’s connected to Caleb

| May 3, 2020 @ 7:37 PM Last Updated: May 3, 2020 @ 8:23 PM
Westworld

HBO

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of “Westworld.”)

A great deal of info was uploaded onto “Westworld” fans’ control units with the Season 3 finale Sunday, including the long-awaited reveal of what’s going on in Delos Destinations’ Park 5. And it turns out that park — whose name is still unknown — actually has a connection to Caleb (Aaron Paul).

In the final episode of “Westworld’s” third season, a flashback shows Caleb during his army days. In a voiceover, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) explains that — even though he doesn’t remember it — Caleb actually went to Park 5, which was used as a training base by the military, who wanted their soldiers to practice on “live targets” like the Hosts.

Caleb and Dolores met there when he and his unit were practicing by *rescuing* Hosts like Dolores from some other Hosts who were programmed to be the enemy. Caleb stopped his fellow soldiers from raping Dolores and the other AI, robot women who the army men felt they were entitled to sleep with because they had *saved* them during the simulated fight.

Also Read: 'Westworld': So What Just Happened With Dolores?

We find out it was this decision of Caleb’s that prompted Dolores to seek him out when she made it to the real world and was looking to start a revolution.

As “Westworld” fans know, the five other theme parks that make up Delos Destinations are Westworld (Park 1), Shogunworld (Park 2), Warworld (Park 3), the fantasy/medieval-themed world that hasn’t actually been shown or given a proper in-universe name (Park 4), and The Raj (Park 6).

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously teased Park 5 when speaking with TheWrap about “Game of Thrones” showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff’s big cameos in Episode 302 — which was the installment in which Park 4’s theme was revealed.

At the time, Nolan said we would see it by the end of Season 3 and that it was “a little different” from the others. Now we know why.

'Hollywood': Here Are All the Real People Who Appear in Ryan Murphy's New Netflix Series (Photos)

  • HOLLYWOOD
  • Hollywood Queen Latifah Hattie McDaniel Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Jack Picking Rock Hudson Getty Images/Netflix
  • Jim Parsons in Hollywood Netflix
  • Hollywood Anthony Coons Guy Madison Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Samuel Caleb Walker Rory Calhoun Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michelle Krusiec Anna May Wong Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Joe Marinelli Sidney Franklin Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Timothy Dvorak Irving Thalberg Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Camille Natta Luise Rainer Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Fred Grandy C Aubrey Smith Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Frank Crim Mickey Cohen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel London George Cukor Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Billy Boyd Noel Coward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Paget Brewster Tallulah Bankhead Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Katie McGuinness Vivien Leigh Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Darren Richardson Cole Porter Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Carrie Gibson Dorothy Arzner Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Aidan Bristow George Hurrell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Harriet Harris Eleanor Roosevelt Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Daniel Hagen Joseph Breen Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Holly Kaplan Hedda Hopper Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Mitch Eakins Robert Montgomery Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Dan Sachoff Fredric March Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Rachel Emerson Rosalind Russell Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Ashley Wood Loretta Young Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Marie Oldenbourg Susan Hayward Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Brett Holland George Murphy Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood David Gilchrist Donald Crisp Getty Images/Netflix
  • Hollywood Michael Saltzman Ernest Borgnine Getty Images/Netflix
1 of 30

Rock Hudson and Anna May Wong aren’t the only 1940s stars who stop by

Most of the main players in Ryan Murphy's new period drama "Hollywood" are fictional, but a number of real stars, filmmakers and movie executives from the 1940s are also portrayed on the miniseries. From the trio of actors who have sizable roles to the blink-and-you-missed-it cameos, here's the complete rundown of who's real in "Hollywood."

Also Read: Ryan Murphy on Mixing Fact and Fiction in Netflix’s ‘Hollywood’ to Create a Better World

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE