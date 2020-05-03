(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of “Westworld.”)

A great deal of info was uploaded onto “Westworld” fans’ control units with the Season 3 finale Sunday, including the long-awaited reveal of what’s going on in Delos Destinations’ Park 5. And it turns out that park — whose name is still unknown — actually has a connection to Caleb (Aaron Paul).

In the final episode of “Westworld’s” third season, a flashback shows Caleb during his army days. In a voiceover, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) explains that — even though he doesn’t remember it — Caleb actually went to Park 5, which was used as a training base by the military, who wanted their soldiers to practice on “live targets” like the Hosts.

Caleb and Dolores met there when he and his unit were practicing by *rescuing* Hosts like Dolores from some other Hosts who were programmed to be the enemy. Caleb stopped his fellow soldiers from raping Dolores and the other AI, robot women who the army men felt they were entitled to sleep with because they had *saved* them during the simulated fight.

We find out it was this decision of Caleb’s that prompted Dolores to seek him out when she made it to the real world and was looking to start a revolution.

As “Westworld” fans know, the five other theme parks that make up Delos Destinations are Westworld (Park 1), Shogunworld (Park 2), Warworld (Park 3), the fantasy/medieval-themed world that hasn’t actually been shown or given a proper in-universe name (Park 4), and The Raj (Park 6).

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy previously teased Park 5 when speaking with TheWrap about “Game of Thrones” showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff’s big cameos in Episode 302 — which was the installment in which Park 4’s theme was revealed.

At the time, Nolan said we would see it by the end of Season 3 and that it was “a little different” from the others. Now we know why.