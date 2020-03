‘Westworld’ Season 3 Features Cameos by ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss

“Westworld” has booked a couple of HBO legends for cameos in its upcoming third season: “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss.

The duo who created HBO’s now-ended epic fantasy series will appear in the second episode of Season 3 of Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series and play technicians at Delos, the company that created Westworld and the other host-filled Delos Destinations theme parks.

We can’t reveal any more about the scene in which D&D are featured, but rest assured you won’t have to wait too long to see it yourself, as “Westworld” Season 3 premieres Sunday, March 15 and Episode 302 airs just one week later.

On Thursday, HBO revealed the titles and descriptions for the first four episodes of the show’s third season, which, as TheWrap exclusively reported, will consist of eight episodes total. The premium cable network also shared a new batch of Season 3 images for you to obsess over. Readers can find all of that right here.

Returning cast members for “Westworld” Season 3 include Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton.

They will be joined by newcomers Aaron Paul (“Breaking Bad,” “Bojack Horseman”), Vincent Cassel (“Black Swan”), Lena Waithe (HBO’s “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Master of None”), Scott Mescudi a.k.a. Kid Cudi (HBO’s upcoming “We Are Who We Are”), Marshawn Lynch (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), John Gallagher Jr. (HBO’s “The Newsroom” and “Olive Kitteridge”), Michael Ealy (“Stumptown”) and Tommy Flanagan (“Sons of Anarchy”).

The drama was created by Nolan and Joy, who executive produce along with J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, Ben Stephenson and Denise Thé.

“Westworld” premieres Sunday, March 15 at 9/8c on HBO.