‘Westworld’ Creators on Those Massive ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameos and the Secrets of Park 4

(Warning: This post contains major spoilers for Sunday’s episode of “Game of Thrones.”)

By now, “Westworld” fans probably already expected to see “Game of Thrones” creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss show up as Delos technicians in the second episode of the HBO show’s third season — the very big cameos were reported on by multiple outlets, including TheWrap, before Season 3 even premiered.

But what viewers didn’t know was exactly when and how the “GoT” masterminds would appear in Episode 302, titled “The Winter Line,” which brought us back inside Delos Destinations and showed us Warworld for the first time through a complicated Maeve (Thandie Newton) storyline.

Well, turns out Benioff and Weiss weren’t playing just any old Delos technicians, but technicians who build bots for the still-unnamed Park 4, which is apparently a medieval/fantasy-themed location. And when we see them while Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) are wandering around Delos Destinations’ Mesa Hub, Benioff and Weiss are tinkering with a robot Dragon — because of course they are — while discussing their possible employment options if Delos goes under.

“Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy told TheWrap this D&D cameo came about because they are both “fans of and friends with Dan and David.”

“We’ve said many times before that the only reason we are able to make ‘Westworld’ the way we do is because they invented this version of the genre,” Nolan said. “They invented the gigantic, on-location, sweepingly ambitious, dark, deranged, delirious, but beautiful version of television that allowed us to attempt to walk in their footsteps. So we love those guys and we love their show.”

Nolan added that “A Song of Ice and Fire” author George R.R. Martin has pitched “to us and to others a Westerosworld tie-in so often that we felt like with Jeffrey and Luke stumbling around in the Mesa, we could not resist the opportunity to tease everyone a little bit with that park. But we will not name the park! It’s Park 4.”

Yeah, we tried to pry the name of Park 4 out of them, but Nolan and Joy wouldn’t talk. They did, however, tell us we can expect to see Park 5 — the other remaining unnamed park — by the end of Season 3.

“Yes, you will and it’s a little different,” Nolan said. Different from Westworld (Park 1), Shogunworld (Park 2), The Raj (Park 6), Warworld (Park 3) and the unnamed Park 4? Interesting.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.