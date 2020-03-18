‘Westworld': Maeve Appears to Be in Both Warworld AND the Real World in Season 3, Episode 2 Photos

HBO dropped new images from the second episode of “Westworld” Season 3 on Wednesday and they tease Maeve’s (Thandie Newton) time in Warworld — which is set in World Ward II-era Italy — and what appears to be the real world, too.

In the five new photos from Episode 302, which is titled “The Winter Line,” we also get a look at Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) as he makes his journey back to Westworld, Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) in some kind of stickup in Warworld, and series newcomer Vincent Cassel’s character, who has a very smug look on his face. Yeah, we don’t know his name yet, but we do know that he’s been teased as a villain for the third season of the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-created sci-fi series, so we don’t trust him one bit.

But what we’re really focused on in this new batch of photos is Maeve, who goes from kissing her beloved Hector in what we know to be her Warworld wardrobe in one photo, to another photo where she’s wearing a sleek, modern white dress that looks much more like an outfit she’d sport outside the parks and she appears to be in a setting that is, well, outside the parks.

Is it possible that the photo of her in that white frock is evidence Maeve makes it out of the parks in Episode 2 of Season 3? And does the fact she’s wearing white and Cassel’s character is also wearing white mean anything?

Here, maybe HBO’s official description for the episode, which was written by Matthew Pitts and Joy and directed by Richard J. Lewis, will help: “People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.”

OK, yeah, we don’t know what that means. Guess we’ll just have to wait until Sunday when the show brings itself back online to find out.

See the five new images from Episode 302 below.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.