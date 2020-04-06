HBO Reveals ‘Westworld’ Episode Titles, Descriptions for Back Half of Season 3

HBO has released the episode titles and descriptions for the back half of “Westworld” Season 3. So yes, you can get to theorizing about how all of this is going to end come May 3, which is when the finale will air.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series reached the halfway point of its third season with Sunday’s episode, “The Mother of Exiles.” That hour ended by revealing the identity of the Host who has been living inside the Charlotte Hale lookalike (Tessa Thompson) — and the ones of those who are occupying the copy of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan) and the recreated body of ShogunWorld samurai Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada).

Spoiler alert: They are all Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores Abernathy.

And if you’re still confused about the fact that the “Dolori” in Hale, Connells and Musashi are three of the five control unit “pearls” that Dolores snuck out of Westworld at the end of Season 2, and the fact that one of those five is still unaccounted for — as No. 4 was quickly revealed to be Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) — we have an explainer here.

See below for the titles and descriptions for Episodes 305-308.

Season 3, episode 5: “Genre”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Just say no.

Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.

Season 3, episode 6: “Decoherence”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?

Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

Season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)

A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.

Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.

Season 3, episode 8: “Crisis Theory”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)

Time to face the music.

Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.

“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.