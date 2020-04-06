HBO Reveals ‘Westworld’ Episode Titles, Descriptions for Back Half of Season 3
Finale to air May 3
Jennifer Maas | April 6, 2020 @ 9:13 AM
Last Updated: April 6, 2020 @ 9:44 AM
HBO
HBO has released the episode titles and descriptions for the back half of “Westworld” Season 3. So yes, you can get to theorizing about how all of this is going to end come May 3, which is when the finale will air.
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s sci-fi series reached the halfway point of its third season with Sunday’s episode, “The Mother of Exiles.” That hour ended by revealing the identity of the Host who has been living inside the Charlotte Hale lookalike (Tessa Thompson) — and the ones of those who are occupying the copy of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan) and the recreated body of ShogunWorld samurai Musashi (Hiroyuki Sanada).
Spoiler alert: They are all Evan Rachel Wood’s Dolores Abernathy.
Readers can see what Nolan, Joy and Wood told TheWrap about that bombshell twist — and what to expect in the final four episodes of Season 3 — here.
And if you’re still confused about the fact that the “Dolori” in Hale, Connells and Musashi are three of the five control unit “pearls” that Dolores snuck out of Westworld at the end of Season 2, and the fact that one of those five is still unaccounted for — as No. 4 was quickly revealed to be Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) — we have an explainer here.
See below for the titles and descriptions for Episodes 305-308.
Season 3, episode 5: “Genre”
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 12 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Just say no.
Written by Karrie Crouse & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Anna Foerster.
Season 3, episode 6: “Decoherence”
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 19 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
Do a lot of people tell you that you need therapy?
Written by Suzanne Wrubel & Lisa Joy; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
Season 3, episode 7: “Passed Pawn”
Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 26 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT)
A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.
Written by Gina Atwater; directed by Helen Shaver.
Season 3, episode 8: “Crisis Theory”
Debut date: SUNDAY, MAY 3 (9:00-10:15 p.m. ET/PT)
Time to face the music.
Written by Denise Thé & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jennifer Getzinger.
“Westworld” airs Sundays at 9/8c on HBO.
15 New Midseason TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers: From 'Duncanville' to 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' (Photos)
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.
Rank: 14 Show: "Duncanville" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.5 million
Fox
Rank: 13 Show: "Flirty Dancing" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFL doubleheader series debut, which aired live across all timezones, earned 3.2 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 12 Show: "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist"* Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2 million* (*Time period premiere. Sneak-peek preview of first episode got 2.7 million viewers)
NBC
Rank: 11 Show: "Indebted" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 2.1 million
NBC
Rank: 10 Show: "For Life" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.178 million
ABC
Rank: 9 Show: "Outmatched" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 3.202 million
Fox
Rank: 8 Show: "Council of Dads" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 3.9 million
NBC
Rank: 7 Show: "Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector" Net: NBC Total Viewers: 4.4 million
NBC
Rank: 6 Show: "Deputy" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.6 million
Fox
Rank: 5 Show: "Tommy" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.787 million
CBS
Rank: 4 Show: "Lego Masters" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.837 million
Fox
Rank: 3 Show: "9-1-1: Lone Star" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 5.8 million* (*Time period premiere. Special post-NFC Championship series debut earned 11.5 million viewers)
Fox
Rank: 2 Show: "Broke" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.05 million
CBS
Rank: 1 Show: "FBI: Most Wanted" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 7.1 million
CBS
1 of 16
Two spinoffs start off strong — one does not
When it comes to broadcast TV, winter is typically no fall -- but a few of this year's new midseason shows could have made the cut for an earlier start, ratings-wise. TheWrap has ranked all of 2020's midseason series premieres -- so far -- by their "live" total-viewer tallies. Spinoffs of Fox's "9-1-1" and CBS' "FBI" had impressive starts, The CW's "Riverdale" offshoot did not. Scroll through our gallery for the Nielsen returns for the 15 midseason shows that have debuted this season and check back for updates as more premiere. Least-watched is first, most-watched is last. Readers can find our Fall TV version of these rankings here here.