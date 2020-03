HBO has finally revealed the titles and episode descriptions for the first half of”Westworld” Season 3, as well as a new batch of images from the upcoming installment. And for all you fans who love to obsess over Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy’s puzzle-box sci-fi series, these photos should look like EVERYTHING to you.

According to the pay TV channel, the 1-hour, 8-minute Season 3 premiere, which airs Sunday, March 15, is called “Parce Domine.” That title is also the name of a Roman Catholic antiphon that, loosely translated from Latin, means “Spare, Lord, spare your people: Be not angry with us forever.”

But before you go theorizing about what the heck that title implies for Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and company when the show returns, you can also chew on the names of Episodes 302-304, which are, in order, “The Winter Line,” “The Absence of Field” and “The Mother of Exiles.”

See HBO’s descriptions for those episodes below.

Season 3, episode 1: “Parce Domine”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 15 (9:00-10:10 p.m. ET/PT)

If you’re stuck in a loop, try walking in a straight line.

Written by Lisa Joy & Jonathan Nolan; directed by Jonathan Nolan.

Season 3, episode 2: “The Winter Line”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 22 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

People put up a lot of walls. Bring a sledgehammer to your life.

Written by Matthew Pitts & Lisa Joy; directed by Richard J. Lewis.

Season 3, episode 3: “The Absence of Field”

Debut date: SUNDAY, MARCH 29 (9:00-10:00 p.m.)

If you don’t like what you see in the mirror, don’t blame the mirror.

Written by Denise Thé; directed by Amanda Marsalis.

Season 3, episode 4: “The Mother of Exiles”

Debut date: SUNDAY, APRIL 5 (9:00-10:10 p.m.)

The truth doesn’t always set you free.

Written by Jordan Goldberg & Lisa Joy; directed by Paul Cameron.

We’re still awaiting the episode titles for the second half of the third season, which, as TheWrap exclusively reported, will consist of eight episodes — making it two episodes shorter than the show’s first two seasons.

OK, we have just one more interruption before we let you run off to Reddit to upload that new info, as you also have eight new images from Season 3 to dissect. See them below.