‘Westworld’ Season 3 Finale Loses 18% of Season 2 Finale Viewers

Sunday’s numbers were in line with March 15 season premiere

and | May 5, 2020 @ 12:58 PM Last Updated: May 5, 2020 @ 1:27 PM
Westworld Finale Ratings

HBO

“Westworld” took itself back offline on Sunday with its Season 3 finale, which drew 1.8 million multiplatform viewers. That’s down 18.2% from the final episode of the Evan Rachel Wood-led sci-fi show’s second season, which scored 2.2 million overall sets of eyeballs in June 2018.

That 1.8 million number was 13% better than last week’s episode. Perhaps that’s why Dolores is smiling.

For its initial 9 p.m. airing alone, the 75-minute Season 3 closer, titled “Decoherence,” earned 888,000 viewers, which is down a whopping 44.5% from the 1.6 million that tuned in to HBO for the 9 o’clock showing of the second season finale on June 24, 2018. Adding in an encore and streaming via HBO Go and HBO Now, and Sunday’s episode rose to that above-mentioned audience tally.

Also Read: 'Westworld' EPs on Dolores' Finale Fate, Hale's New Plan and Jumping Into the Future for Season 4

The eight-episode third season of “Westworld” premiered to 1.7 million multiplatform viewers and 901,000 linear viewers on March 15, down 43% and 57%, respectively, from the numbers put up by Season 2’s premiere. We should note here that the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy-created series aired its Season 3 premiere on the night of a Democratic debate between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, which was broadcast from 8-10 p.m. on Univision and CNN. Stiff competition.

“Westworld” Season 3 starred returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores (pictured above), Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector Escaton. They were joined by series newcomers like Aaron Paul, who played Caleb, and Vincent Cassel as Serac.

Readers can find our post-mortem interview with Nolan and executive producer Denise Thé about the finale here.

Also Read: 'Westworld': So What Just Happened With Dolores?

Last month, “Westworld” was renewed for Season 4.

“From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we’ve thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement at the time. “We can’t wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next.”

“Westworld” was created for television by Nolan and Joy based on the 1973 film written by Michael Crichton. Nolan and Joy are showrunners and executive produce the series alongside Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis and Ben Stephenson.

Spring TV 2020: Premiere Dates for New and Returning Shows (Photos)

  • spring premiere dates 2020 Showtime/Netflix/ABC/Apple
  • Innocence Files Netflix
  • OUTER BANKS Netflix
  • Mrs America FX
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Season 10 Bravo
  • FX
  • Fauda-Season-3 Netflix
  • In the Dark The CW
  • Bosch Amazon
  • #BLACKAF Netflix
  • Home Apple TV Plus Apple TV+
  • too-hot-to-handle-video Netflix
  • Friday Night in With the Morgans AMC
  • Dragnificent TLC
  • The Midnight Gospel Netflix
  • Ghost in the Shell SAC2045 Netflix
  • We're Here HBO
  • Ricky Gervais After Life Season 2 First Look Image Netflix Netflix
  • Defending Jacob Apple TV+
  • RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race VH1
  • Vida Starz
  • Showtime
  • Never Have I Ever Netflix
  • Normal People Hulu Hulu
  • Blindspot NBC
  • HOLLYWOOD Netflix
  • Trying Apple TV plus Apple TV+
  • Upload Amazon Amazon
  • Betty HBO HBO
  • The Real Housewives of Potomac - Season 4 Bravo
  • Billions Season 4 Episode 8 still Showtime
  • Rick and Morty Season 4 Adult Swim
  • The Eddy Netflix
  • Solor Opposites Hulu
  • Dead to Me Season 2 Netflix
  • I Know This Much Is True HBO
  • Bering Sea Gold Discovery
  • The Great Hulu Hulu
  • She-Ra and the Princess of Power Netflix
  • Hightown Starz
  • Snowpiercer TNT
  • DC Universe
  • The 100 The CW
  • Married at First Sight Lifetime
  • The Amazing Race CBS
  • Fox
  • BURDEN OF TRUTH The CW
  • Holey Moley ABC
  • To Tell the Truth Anthony Anderson Beats ABC
  • Janelle Monae Amazon Prime Video
  • ABC
  • Apple TV+
  • Netflix
  • Ramy Hulu
  • Celebrity Family Feud ABC
  • Press Your Luck ABC
  • Match Game ABC ABC
  • AMC
  • NOS4A2
  • Dirty John
  • RuPauls Drag Race All Stars Showtime
  • padma lakshmi Getty
1 of 62

Here’s when 61 broadcast, cable and streaming series debut and come back

Spring has finally sprung and with the changing of the seasons comes the changing of many channels as a slew of shows are about to premiere. In honor of the months that bring showers and flowers, TheWrap has rounded up the start dates for not just the new and returning shows on Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and The CW, but also the ones for the eagerly-anticipated series hitting cable channels and streaming services this spring. Click through our gallery to find out when your favorite spring shows will be back and when your (possible) new favorites will debut.

Also Read: Fall TV 2020: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE