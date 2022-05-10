“Westworld” is adding a new face to its Season 4 cast — “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose.

The actress, who picked up the Supporting Actress Oscar earlier this year, has joined the HBO show as a recurring guest star. No details were immediately available about her character.

She’ll join returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

HBO also announced that the show will return on June 26. Season 4 has mysteriously been described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth.”

A new teaser, set to Lou Reed’s “Perfect Day,” also dropped.

DeBose is represented by CAA, AC Management, The Lede Company, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

“Westworld” was created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also serve as executive producers. Other EPs include Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television are the production companies behind the show. “Westworld” is based on the film by Michael Crichton.