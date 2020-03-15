‘Westworld': Which Host Is in Charlotte Hale’s Body?

(We’ve got spoilers ahead for the season 3 premiere of “Westworld” on HBO.)

One of the biggest mysteries of “Westworld” season 3 is not something introduced in the premiere episode, but rather something that piqued our interest last season that is clearly going to be a Thing this time out. I’m referring to the mystery of the identities of the hosts that Dolores, wearing the Charlotte Hale body, smuggled out of the Westworld park at the end of season 2.

One of them is obviously Bernard, who is living in his own body as season 3 begins. But Dolores took four other “pearls” as well, and we don’t have a clue whose minds live in them. But after watching the premiere we know she has already put at least two of them in new host bodies to take the place of real humans. One went inside a replica of Martin Connells (Tommy Flanagan), the security chief for Liam Dempsey (John Gallagher Jr), who runs Incite. And the other went inside the Charlotte Hale body that Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) built last season.

The mystery of those pearls has haunted us for the nearly two years that have passed since “Westworld” season 2 ended, and unfortunately the season 3 premiere doesn’t really give us any clues about who is in either of those bodies. So the mystery will continue on for at least another week.

In any case, this is a pretty interesting turn for the hosts, who had not been in the position of having to impersonate real humans before the season 2 finale. One can’t help but wonder how well they would handle that sort of deception, which is also generally something they didn’t have to do before.

With Charlotte, for example, whatever host is inside her has to deal with tricking people who actually knew her. And the same will go with whichever host is inside Connells now. If the Cradle had their mind data from park visits that would definitely help. As we saw at the beginning of the episode, Dolores no knows everything about the people whose data she stole, not just their experiences inside Westworld. So presumably that data includes their entire lives up until the end of their most recent visit.

Of course we know that Charlotte has been in the park, but since she knows what Delos was doing there it doesn’t seem terribly likely that she would let them scan her brain — though if she was gonna get in on the whole immortality thing they probably would have her scan that way. But hey, it’s been three months and nobody knows it’s not the real Charlotte yet, so whoever it is has been doing pretty well regardless. As for Connells, there’s just no way to know either way about his past. But since he works for a rich guy, it’s certainly plausible that he tagged along with Liam for a visit to Westworld or one of the other parks.

The main issue we have with speculating about who the other four pearls are is that it’s hard to guess who else besides Bernard that Dolores would want to keep. Teddy (James Marsden) was her closest relationship but he’s in the Valley Beyond now.

And as we saw at after the credits on the season 3 premiere, Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Hector (Rodrigo Santoro) have been moved from Westworld over to the war-themed Delos park now. Angela (Talulah Riley) would be another candidate, but she blew herself up, which seems like it would have destroyed her pearl — though they may have done something to preserve her beforehand.

So really, it’s tough to even compile a list of candidates at this point. But since “Weswtorld” loves mysteries, I’m sure we’ll get some big clues before Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy make the big reveals.