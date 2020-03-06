WGA and AMPTP Contract Talks to Begin March 23

The Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers are expected to come to the negotiating table for contract talks beginning the week of March 23, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap.

The WGA East and West last negotiated contracts in March 2017, and they’ll be racing to complete a deal ahead of a May 1 contract expiration deadline, with the industry preparing for a possibility of work stoppages.

AMPTP declined to comment.

Last month, guild members approved demands that would be used in the discussions with the AMPTP, roping the producers into the conflict the WGA has with agencies over packaging fees, requiring that studios only negotiate with agencies who have reached an agreement with the Guild.

Other demands included on the list were an expansion of the types of streaming shows and movies subject to minimum pay, increase of that minimum pay, increase of contribution to the Guild’s health and pension funds, and stronger anti-discrimination protections to promote diverse hiring and pay equity.

This contract negotiation comes after the DGA and the AMPTP reached a tentative deal in talks that began Feb. 10 and concluded on Wednesday, Mar. 4. Details of that agreement will be released after it has been submitted to the Guild’s National Board for approval at a special board meeting scheduled for Saturday.

The new deal is the result of a lengthy negotiating process that has taken several weeks to complete and comes in the midst of a wave of new streamers being launched, from Disney+ to HBO Max and Peacock. With studios seeking new, original content to present exclusively on these services, the AMPTP’s talks with Hollywood guilds are expected to set new standards on compensation for cast and crew on these new digital projects.

The current contract between the DGA and AMPTP is set to expire on June 30.

Variety first reported the news of when negotiations would begin.