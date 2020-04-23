WGA Director Blasts ‘Despicable’ AMPTP in Conflict Over Guild’s Health Plan

Contract negotiations set for May 11 may be thrown into uncertainty after latest exchange

| April 23, 2020 @ 12:08 PM Last Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 12:59 PM
wga amptp

Planned contract negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers may be thrown into uncertainty after a terse email exchange in which WGA Executive Director David Young called the AMPTP “despicable,” seemingly over a dispute concerning the guild’s health plan.

This past Saturday, the AMPTP announced that it had approved a start date for new contract negotiations with the WGA on May 11 with a provision that both sides exchange proposals on May 1, agreeing to a time table proposed last week by Young and the guild’s negotiating team. The talks were set to take place in March but had been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with agreeing to the timetable, AMPTP President Carol Lombardini responded to Young’s proposal that the WGA Health Fund extend eligibility through the end of the year to participants who can no longer meet the required earnings threshold. Lombardini said that she would have to discuss the extension with AMPTP’s member studios before she could respond.

Also Read: AMPTP Agrees to Begin Contract Negotiations With Writers Guild May 11

Young replied with a two-sentence message: “There will be an agreement when both sides agree there’s one. You people are despicable.”

Lombardini responded in an email asking for clarification.

“You give no reason or context for this ad hominem attack. We can only assume that you are upset that the AMPTP did not immediately agree to your separate request that the Producer-WGA Health Plan eligibility provisions be amended to extend eligibility for anyone who does not meet the eligibility requirements,” she wrote. “While we are willing to consider this issue as part of our negotiations, this is an issue, as you are well aware, that ultimately must be decided by the Trustees of the Plan after looking at the financial implications to the Plan as well as a number of other issues regarding who should be eligible for such an extension.”

Lombardini also wrote that extending the health plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic is “separate” from the issue of agreeing to a new contract as soon as possible.

Also Read: DGA Members Approve Film and TV Contract By Overwhelming Margin

“It is critical to get the negotiations started both because of the impending expiration date and so that when it is time to resume production, the industry is in a position to do so immediately, without concern that another shutdown might be imminent due to the absence of a contract and the possibility of a strike.”

In a statement to TheWrap, WGA West President David A. Goodman urged the AMPTP to approve the health fund extension, saying that the fund “has sufficient reserves to cover this contingency.” The guild did not say whether the health fund dispute has changed its plans to begin contract talks with the AMPTP next month.

“The extension is the right thing to do, and writers’ employers should not have to think twice about ensuring that the people who have made their businesses successful have access to quality, uninterrupted healthcare,” the statement read.

A spokesperson for the AMPTP declined to comment.

All the Movies Suspended or Delayed Due to Coronavirus Pandemic (Updating)

  • Mulan No Time to Die Wonder Woman 1984 coronavirus delays Disney/MGM/Warner Bros.
  • No Time To Die Daniel Craig James Bond Photo credit: Universal
  • a quiet place part ii emily blunt Photo credit: Paramount
  • Peter Rabbit 2 The Runaway Photo credit: Sony
  • F9 trailer fast and furious Photo credit: Universal
  • THE LOVEBIRDS Paramount/Netflix
  • Blue Story Paramount coronavirus Photo credit: Paramount
  • The Artists Wife Bruce Dern Lena Olin Strand Releasing
  • The Truth IFC Films
  • Mulan 2020 Liu Yifei Disney
  • new mutants 20th Century Studios
  • Antlers Searchlight Pictures
  • Shang-Chi Logo Marvel
  • Tom Hanks Getty Images
  • tom cruise mission impossible fallout skydive Paramount Pictures
  • Elle Fanning Dakota Fanning Getty Images
  • sarah adina smith Getty Images
  • jurassic world fallen kingdom jurassic park movies ranked Universal Pictures
  • Ice Cube on Hip Hop Squares Getty Images
  • Kevin Hart
  • penelope cruz antonio banderas Getty Images
  • The Batman Robert Pattinson The Dark Knight Batsuit Batcycle Warner Bros.
  • Sylvester Stallone Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello Getty Images
  • Fantastic Beasts The Crimes of Grindelwald Warner Bros.
  • Paul Schrader Photo by Jayne Wexler for TheWrap
  • the matrix 4k hdr dolby vision blu-ray Warner Bros.
  • First Cow A24
  • Deerskin Jean Dujardin Greenwich Entertainment
  • Mark Wahlberg Uncharted Movie Getty Images/Naughty Dog
  • The Climb Sony Pictures Classics
  • Avatar 20th Century Studios
  • The Personal History of David Copperfield Searchlight Pictures
  • The Woman In The Window Amy Adams 20th Century Studios
  • Bull Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • minions the rise of gru super bowl trailer Universal
  • Wonder Woman 1984 Poster Gal Gadot CCXP 2019 Warner Bros.
  • In The Heights Warner Bros.
  • James Wan Getty Images
  • Sony Release Slate Sony
  • Tom Hanks in Greyhound Sony
  • Wicked musical Getty Images
  • Sing Illumination
  • top gun maverick tom cruise Paramount
  • Candyman 2020 Universal
  • Will Packer, The Wrap: The Grill Photographed by Ian Spanier for TheWrap
  • The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run Paramount Pictures
  • jungle cruise Disney
  • Free Guy Poster Crop Ryan Reynolds First Trailer CCXP 20th Century Fox/Disney
  • Bill Murray The French Dispatch Searchlight Pictures
  • harrison ford indiana jones old Paramount
  • bob odenkirk emmy Photograph by Steven Gerlich for TheWrap
  • SOUL Jamie Foxx Tina Fey Walt Disney Studios/Pixar
  • Antoine Fuqua Getty Images
  • michael gandolfini Getty Images
  • Will Smith Getty Images
  • Venom Let There Be Carnage Sony
1 of 57

Release slates for 2021 and beyond are taking shape as studios look to write off summer 2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

View In Gallery

Related Content

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE