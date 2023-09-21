WGA East Officially Elects Lisa Takeuchi Cullen as President

Writers Guild of America East announced Thursday that Lisa Takeuchi Cullen has officially been elected as its new president after running unopposed to succeed outgoing president Michael Winship.

Takeuchi Cullen is now the third woman and the first person of color to be elected president of WGA East. Secretary-treasurer Christopher Kyle will continue in the same position after also running unopposed.

“I am honored to become the next president of the Writers Guild of America East. Even when we negotiate a fair deal with the Hollywood studios — and it is a when, not an if — I know the fight is not over,” Takeuchi Cullen said in a statement. “The fight continues for all of our members, TV and screenwriters as well as journalists and podcasters, to achieve compensation commensurate to the value of our important work. The fight continues for all workers to earn a life of dignity. The fight continues for all labor to put human rights over corporate profits.”

The guild also announced the results of its council elections, with six seats in its film/TV/streaming division and three seats in its online media division up for grabs.

On the film/TV side, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” screenwriter Sofia Alvarez was elected to the WGA East Council along with fellow council newcomer Sarah Montana and incumbents Josh Gondelman, Liz Hynes, Greg Iwinski and Sasha Stewart. Sie Morley and Samantha Smylie were newly elected to the online media wing of the council alongside incumbent Caitlin Cruz.

As part of the restructuring of WGA East approved by members last year, the council is divided up into sectors for traditional film/TV writing, online media, and broadcast media, with each sector electing a vice president.

Erica Saleh will succeed Takeuchi Cullen as vice president of the film/TV sector, stepping down from her council seat. Members currently serving on the WGAE Council with one year left in their term for the film/TV sector include Monica Lee Bellais, Kaitlin Fontana, Gina Gionfriddo, Tian Jun Gu and A.M. Homes.

The online media sector includes vice president Sara David, Susan Rinkunas and Jessica Schulberg; and the broadcast media sector includes vice president Kathy McGee, Justin Raffael DiLauro, Elizabeth Godvik and Gail Lee.