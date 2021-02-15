WGA packaging fee victory

WGA packaging fee victory

Do Hollywood Writers Still Need Agents After WGA’s Packaging Fee Victory?

by | February 15, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

Many writers are re-examining their relationship with their agents after 21-month standoff in which many relied on each other to find jobs

While the total impact of the Writers Guild of America’s victory in phasing out packaging fees won’t be seen for months or years to come, one big change has hit Hollywood: Many writers are beginning to re-examine their relationships with their agents and rely more on each other to find new jobs.

With thousands of writers now once again being represented by agencies after UTA, CAA, and most recently WME agreed to the guild’s franchise agreement, agents will once again play a role in developing screenplays and pilots into films and TV shows and helping Hollywood newcomers navigate the fine print in their contracts. But some writers expect that agents won’t be expected as much to be the ones that find positions for writers during staffing season.

Become a member to read more.
Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

valentines day single women shows couple shows

Who Gets the Remote on Valentine’s Day? How Your Relationship Status (and Gender) Affect What TV You Watch
Cherries Wild

Inside Fox’s Plan to Make Pepsi Game Show ‘Cherries Wild’ Not Look Like a Pepsi Commercial
Clarice

Ratings: CBS’ ‘Silence of the Lambs’ Sequel Series ‘Clarice’ Tops Time Slot in Debut

3 Years After #MeToo, Hollywood Grapples With a New Crop of Accusations
wonder woman 1984 first shot of diana prince in costume patty jenkins kristen wiig barbara minerva

HBO Max’s Big Bet On Blockbuster Releases Pays Off Early

‘For Life’ Settles for New Ratings Low as ABC and CBS Tie Univision in Primetime

How CBS Continues to Bet Big on Horror With ‘Clarice’
The Suicide Squad John Cena Peacemaker

How DC Comics Will Coordinate Storylines Across Films and TV Like Marvel Studios
February Oscar Contenders Judas and the Black Messiah Minari Nomadland The United States vs. Billie Holiday The Father

Can Late-Arriving Oscar Contenders Still Break Through – With Voters and Audiences?
This is Us - Season 5

Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Return Tops Tuesday in Key Demo, but ‘Zoey’s’ and ‘Nurses’ Drag NBC Down
Promising Young Woman Twitter

Critics at a Crossroads: How a ‘Promising Young Woman’ Review Got Caught in the Culture Wars