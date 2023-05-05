WGA to Protest MTV Movie and TV Awards This Weekend, Will More Stars Boycott?

The Writers Guild of America announced on Friday that it will picket the MTV Movie and TV Awards at 5 p.m. PT on Sunday, May 7 at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, the venue of the show.

Red carpet arrivals had already been had canceled by MTV in an attempt to keep away picketers.

Drew Barrymore, who was set to host the awards show, previously announced she was dropping out in solidarity with the striking writers.

“I have listened to the writers, and in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike,” Barrymore said in a statement issued on Thursday. “Everything we celebrate and honor about movies and television is born out of their creation. And until a solution is reached, I am choosing to wait but I’ll be watching from home and hope you will join me.”

It’s not known if Jennifer Coolidge, who is set receive the show’s Comedic Genius award, will be in attendance, Time reported.

Bruce Gillmer, an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards, told Variety on Thursday, “We still have a live performance. We still have the award sequences, although those are the elements that are very unpredictable.” He added anticipated that “some of the talent won’t [feel comfortable]” attending.

Lala Kent of “Vanderpump Rules” told The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday that she would not attend, making her the first celebrity to cancel after Barrymore’s announcement.

WGA members and their supporters have been picketing outside studios in Los Angeles, Burbank and New York City after voting to strike on May 2 after their requests for a bigger piece of the streaming revenue were not met by Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).