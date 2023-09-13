WGA and SAG-AFTRA members picketed outside Radford Studios after CBS’ “The Talk” restarted production despite ongoing strikes.

On Wednesday, dozens of WGA members took to Radford Studio Center’s Radford Ave. gate following the announcement that the daytime talk show would resume production. Just like with Drew Barrymore’s daytime series, strikers provided show attendees with details about the strike and how its impacting employees within the industry.

An individual with knowledge told TheWrap that the show 100% believes in the value and the importance of the writers’ role in Hollywood, and that no one on the “The Talk” staff will fill writing positions during the strike. They added that there are about 150 people who work on the show and providing remaining staff members with their former jobs was considered for resuming production.

The program that was shot Wednesday was a rehearsal show, but some segments may be used for air at a later date, per the source, who mentioned that “The Talk” works under the SAG-AFTRA Network Code, which runs through June 30, 2024.

Per SAG-AFTRA’s Network Code, talk shows, competition series, as well as game shows are allowed to continue to film, though many stopped taping in order to show solidarity to union members.

Back on May 2, “The Talk” shared that it would be going on hiatus due to the WGA strike, explaining that prerecorded episodes of the daytime talk show would air in the meantime. The talk program currently features hosts Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Akbar Gbaja-Biamila and Natalie Morales.

Other shows who have also booted their production back up are “The Drew Barrymore Show” and “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

The Washington Post reported that the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists said in a statement that Barrymore’s show is “produced under the Network Television Code which is a separate contract and is not struck. It is permissible work and Drew’s role as host does not violate the current strike rules.”

TheWrap reached out to both the WGA and CBS for comment.

