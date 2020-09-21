WGA West Re-Elects 7 of 8 Incumbents to 2020 Board of Directors

The Writers Guild of America West announced on Monday the results of its 2020 Board of Directors Election, with seven of the race’s eight incumbents being re-elected.

The 2020 Board members are Betsy Thomas, Deric A. Hughes, Ashley Gable, Patti Carr, David Slack, Travis Donnelly, Patric M. Verrone, and newcomer Eric Haywood.

A total of 2,204 votes were cast, with Thomas leading the votes with 1,583. The remaining votes were as follows: Deric A. Hughes (1,468), Ashley Gable (1,450), Patti Carr (1,447), David Slack (1,410), Eric Haywood (1,253), Travis Donnelly (1,192), Patric M. Verrone (1,122), Katherine Beattie (754), Daniel Kunka (753), Rob Forman (655), Andrew Ti (558), John Lopez (493), Leland Jay Anderson (303).

“A heartfelt ‘thank you’ to all the candidates that ran this year,” said WGA West President David A. Goodman. “The work of the Board continues, and we’re fortunate that we have so many members ready to step forward and give their free time to help protect and advance the interests of all our members.”

Director Regina King, "One Night in Miami" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Aldis Hodge, "One Night in Miami" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Eli Goree, "One Night in Miami" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Eiza Gonzalez, "I Care a Lot" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director J Blakeson, "I Care a Lot" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Connie Britton, "Good Joe Bell" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Florian Zeller, "The Father" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actor Amir El-Masry, "Limbo" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Ben Sharrock, "Limbo" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Roseanne Liang, " Shadow in the Cloud" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Katherine Waterston, "The Third Day" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Dawn Porter, "The Way I See It" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Danielle Macdonald, "Falling for Figaro" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Rachel Sennott, "Shiva Baby" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Dianna Agron, "Shiva Baby" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Molly Gordon, "Shiva Baby" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Polly Draper, "Shiva Baby" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Joel Bakan, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Jennifer Abbott, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Actress Jessica Barden, "Holler" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Michael Dweck, "The Truffle Hunters" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Gregory Kershaw, "The Truffle Hunters" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Tomm Moore, "Wolfwalkers" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Sam Pollard, "MLK/FBI" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Tracey Deer, "Beans" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Sonia Kennebeck, "Enemies of the State" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap Director Mira Nair, "A Suitable Boy" Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)