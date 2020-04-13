What Does Quibi’s First Week Say About Their Future? | Podcast

Early download numbers were low but have since been reported higher

One week into the launch of Quibi, a lot remains to be seen about the long-term viability of the streaming service and whether launching during a global pandemic was good or bad for business.

In a sneak peek of our upcoming podcast “The Wrap-Up,” TheWrap’s editor-in-chief, Sharon Waxman, and assistant managing editor, Daniel Goldblatt, spoke with tech reporter Sean Burch about whether or not Quibi (which, it is now being reported, had 1.7 million downloads in its first week) will need a signature show to break through with audiences.

“From I’ve seen so far,” Burch said, “of the first 50 shows, I haven’t seen one like that. However, I think you are right [that they need a signature show] because when I was thinking about it for the last few days, I go back to Netflix. And ‘Tiger King’ is popping off right now because people are entertained by it but also all the memes on Twitter are about ‘Tiger King.’ You go back a year ago, to the Fyre Festival, everyone is making fun of either Ja Rule or Andy King from it. So I haven’t really seen anything like that is really going to crossover but I think they’re really going to need that, where it’s simply part of the pop culture conversation.”

