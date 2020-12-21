What Time Does ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Premiere on HBO Max?

“Wonder Woman 1984” premieres Christmas Day on HBO Max, and if you’re wondering exactly what time you can start streaming the film, you’ve come to the right place.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s wildly popular “Wonder Woman” film starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will hit the WarnerMedia streaming service at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET on Dec. 25. It will also begin showing in select theaters that day.

Streamers should be aware that the film will only be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so the last day you can stream it will be Jan. 24, 2021.

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the first Warner Bros. film to be released on streaming at the same time for no extra cost to subscribers while simultaneously undergoing its theatrical release.

There will be a countdown to the film’s release on the HBO Max app. The streaming service is also newly accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex in addition to Android phones, tablets and OS devices, Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices, AT&T TV, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, and Chromecast built-in devices, Playstation 4, Samsung Tizen TVs (2016-Current), and Xbox One Series X & Series S.

U.S.-based HBO subscribers also have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through certain providers.