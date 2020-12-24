Go Pro Today

What Time Does ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Premiere on HBO Max?

Sequel to the 2017 hit drops on Christmas Day

| December 24, 2020 @ 5:34 PM
What Time Does 'Wonder Woman 1984' Premiere on HBO Max?

Warner Bros.

“Wonder Woman 1984” premieres Christmas Day on HBO Max, and if you’re wondering exactly what time you can start streaming the film, you’ve come to the right place.

You might be tempted to stay up late on Christmas Eve to watch the flick, but you shouldn’t bother. The film won’t go live until later on Christmas Day.

The much-anticipated sequel to 2017’s wildly popular “Wonder Woman” film starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine will hit the WarnerMedia streaming service at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET on Dec. 25. It will also begin showing in select theaters that day.

Streamers should be aware that the film will only be available on HBO Max for 31 days, so the last day you can stream it will be Jan. 24, 2021.

Also Read: 50 Actresses Over 50 Who Still Rule Hollywood (Photos)

“Wonder Woman 1984” is the first Warner Bros. film to be released on streaming at the same time for no extra cost to subscribers while simultaneously undergoing its theatrical release.

There will be a countdown to the film’s release on the HBO Max app. The streaming service is also newly accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PlayStation 5, Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex in addition to Android phones, tablets and OS devices, Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad devices, AT&T TV, Chromebooks, Google Chromecast, Chromecast with Google TV, and Chromecast built-in devices, Playstation 4, Samsung Tizen TVs (2016-Current), and Xbox One Series X & Series S.

U.S.-based HBO subscribers also have free access to the HBO Max app as part of their HBO subscription through certain providers.

Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)

  • Hollywood's notable deaths of 2020 Alex Trebek, Chadwick Boseman, Naya Rivera (Getty Images)
  • david stern
  • elizabeth wurtzel
  • America Ferrera Silvio Horta
  • Neil Peart Rush
  • Harry Hains
  • buck henry
  • edd byrnes
  • Ivan Passer
  • Stan Kirsch
  • Rocky Johnson Dwayne Johnson The Rock
  • terry jones monty python
  • Tyler Gwozdz
  • kobe bryant Getty Images
  • kirk douglas
  • F.X. Feeney
  • gettysburg Kevin Conway
  • orson bean
  • Raphael Coleman Nanny McPhee child star obit
  • Robert Conrad
  • paula kelly
  • Joseph Vilsmaier
  • Daniel Lee Martin obit
  • Caroline Flack
  • Nikita Pearl Waligwa
  • jason davis
  • Ja’net Dubois
  • Katherine Johnson NASA Hidden Figures
  • Dieter Laser Human Centipede
  • James Lipton
  • max von sydow
  • Lorenzo Brino 7th Heaven Obit
  • modern family stella beatrice
  • Stuart Whitman
  • Lyle Waggoner
  • Kathy Griffin Maggie Griffin
  • kenny rogers
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • bill withers Getty Images
  • jeff grosso
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Ellis Marsalis Getty Images Getty Images
  • Ed Farmer White Sox Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Patricia Bosworth Getty Images
  • Honor Blackman
  • chynna rogers
  • Brian Dennehy
  • irrfan khan
  • Sam Lloyd
  • Don Shula Miami Dolphins Getty Images
  • Brian Howe
  • andre harrell
  • roy horn Getty Images
  • little richard Getty Images
  • jerry stiller Getty Images
  • Phyllis George Getty Images
  • Fred Willard Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • ken osmond leave it to beaver Getty Images
  • Chris Trousdale
  • Bonnie Pointer Getty Images
  • ian holm Getty Images
  • Joel Schumacher Getty Images
  • Carl Reiner Getty Images
  • Danny Hicks Evil Dead 2
  • Ronald L Schwary obit ordinary people producer Getty Images
  • Hugh Downs Getty Images
  • Earl Cameron Getty Images
  • Nick Cordero Getty Images
  • Mary Kay Letourneau ABC News
  • Ennio Morricone Oscars Getty Images
  • Charlie Daniels Getty Images
  • Lil Marlo rapper obit Getty Iamges
  • kelly preston Getty Images
  • Naya Rivera Getty Images
  • Grant Imahara Getty Images
  • galyn gorg robocop 2 Orion Pictures
  • Congressman John Lewis Getty
  • Regis Philbin Getty
  • Peter Green Fleetwood Mac Getty Images
  • Getty Images Getty
  • Herman Cain Getty
  • wilford brimley Getty
  • Sumner Redstone Getty
  • Trini Lopez Getty Images
  • robert trump Getty
  • Justin Townes Earle Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
  • Cliff Robinson Getty Images
  • kevin dobson Getty Images
  • Bruce Williamson The Temptations Getty Images
  • diana rigg olenna tyrell
  • ruth bader ginsburg supreme courtruth bader ginsburg supreme court
  • michael lonsdale Getty Images
  • Jackie Stallone Getty Images
  • Helen Reddy
  • Eddie Van Halen
  • Whitey Ford Getty Images
  • Rhonda Fleming obit
  • Tom Kennedy
  • Conchata Ferrell Getty Images
  • Sid Hartman obit KARE11
  • James Randi Getty Images
  • Tony Lewis
  • Marge Champion Getty Images
  • William Blinn Getty Images
  • Tracy Smothers
  • sean connery darby o'gill Disney
  • eddie hassell Getty Images
  • alex trebek
  • Bobby Brown Jr
  • Former New York Mayor David Dinkins Dies at 93
  • bill murray ed murray
  • david prowse darth vader
  • David Lander
  • tommy tiny lister
  • John Le Carre
  • ann reinking
  • Robert Werden
1 of 122

A look at all the stars in movies, TV, music, sports and media we lost this year

View In Gallery

Related Content