What Time Is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Streaming on Max?

After a two-year wait, “The Last of Us” has finally returned for Season 2.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation of the hit video game returns to screens Sunday, April 13. With it comes Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) continued fight for survival in a world ruined by the cordyceps fungus. The show takes a five-year time jump that puts the pair contributing to a large community in Jackson, Wyoming and butting heads with each other.

Here is when you can tune into the show for streaming on Max once it debuts on HBO.

When will “The Last of Us” Season 2 episodes be on Max?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 returns to HBO on Sunday, April 13. It will air on the premium channel at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. That will also be the time the episode will be available to stream on Max for subscribers.

How many episodes will there be?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 has a slightly shorter episode count than Season 1. There will only be seven episodes available for Season 2 of the show opposed to the nine episodes in the first season.

What is Season 2 about?

Season 2 of “The Last of Us” picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie now living in a larger community in Jackson, Wyoming. The two are still keeping Ellie’s immunity a secret but according to the official synopsis, “when a violent event shatters their tranquility, Ellie sets out on a ruthless quest to deliver vengeance and closure.”

Watch the trailer: