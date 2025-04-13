What Time Is ‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Streaming on Max?

Joel and Ellie are back to face more Clickers

the-last-of-us-pedro-pascal-hbo
Pedro Pascal in "The Last of Us." (HBO)
Jacob Bryant

After a two-year wait, “The Last of Us” has finally returned for Season 2.

Season 2 of the HBO adaptation of the hit video game returns to screens Sunday, April 13. With it comes Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) continued fight for survival in a world ruined by the cordyceps fungus. The show takes a five-year time jump that puts the pair contributing to a large community in Jackson, Wyoming and butting heads with each other.

Here is when you can tune into the show for streaming on Max once it debuts on HBO.

the-last-of-us-pedro-pascal-hbo
Read Next
‘The Last of Us’ Season 2 Review: Humanity Shatters as HBO Drama Examines Cycles of Violence to Devastating Effect

When will “The Last of Us” Season 2 episodes be on Max?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 returns to HBO on Sunday, April 13. It will air on the premium channel at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. That will also be the time the episode will be available to stream on Max for subscribers.

How many episodes will there be?

“The Last of Us” Season 2 has a slightly shorter episode count than Season 1. There will only be seven episodes available for Season 2 of the show opposed to the nine episodes in the first season.

What is Season 2 about?

Season 2 of “The Last of Us” picks up five years after the events of Season 1, with Joel and Ellie now living in a larger community in Jackson, Wyoming. The two are still keeping Ellie’s immunity a secret but according to the official synopsis, “when a violent event shatters their tranquility, Ellie sets out on a ruthless quest to deliver vengeance and closure.”

Watch the trailer:

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant is an Audience Writer for TheWrap. He has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he was a web editor for Variety and worked at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage.

Comments