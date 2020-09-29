What Vanessa Kirby Told Ellen Burstyn Just Before Her ‘Pieces of a Woman’ Monologue (Video)

The emotionally fraught monologue that Ellen Burstyn delivers to her daughter played by Vanessa Kirby in “Pieces of a Woman” is done in one long take, and Burstyn found the strength and conviction to give that performance and go to painful places because of something Kirby told her just before they began shooting.
The scene comes late in Kornel Mundruczó’s film after Kirby’s character has lost her baby in child birth. Burstyn wants her daughter to testify in a criminal trial against their midwife, and in Kirby’s reluctance, she pleads with her by invoking her own painful childhood as a survivor of the Holocaust.
Burstyn told TheWrap’s Steve Pond about how she got into the moment, and the inspiration came after Kirby told her a very specific piece of advice.
“Just before I did that take, Kornel was about to say action, and Vanessa said to me, ‘make me go to court.’ That was the purpose of the scene, that’s what I had to accomplish,” Burstyn explained. “And I started the scene, and I got to the end of the written speech, and in that moment, I could feel that I hadn’t made her go to court. So I kept on going. I don’t know what I said. But I kept on going until I knew I made her go to court.”
Mundruczó said they ended up doing only a handful of takes of that scene, and in every instance it was envisioned as an intense close-up of Burstyn’s face alone.
“It makes the suspense higher and higher and higher,” Mundruczó said. “Your concentration is not under manipulation with the cuts, and that was the idea.”
Of course Kirby, who won Best Actress when the film premiered at the Venice Film Festival, also has to endure a lengthy, unbroken take in the film’s opening scene that depicts Kirby’s child birth. Mundruczó explains that though the shot was truly done in 30, unbroken minutes, the scene itself takes place over eight hours of a grueling birth, something that blends the lines between cinema and reality.
Kirby has never herself gone through the experience of child birth, and despite all the research she could do on her own, she eventually was able to watch someone do it for real.
“I was mainly so excited to do it after I watched it because I really wanted something authentic to represent that journey on camera. It was a bit like flying,” Kirby said. “As soon as action is called you just strap in and hope for the best, and you have to be so in it, so it can require such presence and such immediacy, which is always the goal but also the challenge of anything.”
Netflix acquired “Pieces of a Woman” out of Venice and TIFF. Check out TheWrap’s interview with the cast and crew above.
Regina King, Viggo Mortensen and More Portraits From TheWrap's Virtual Toronto Studio (Photos)
Director Regina King, "One Night in Miami"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Aldis Hodge, "One Night in Miami"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Eli Goree, "One Night in Miami"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Viggo Mortensen, "Falling"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Rosamund Pike, "I Care a Lot"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Eiza Gonzalez, "I Care a Lot"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director J Blakeson, "I Care a Lot"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Connie Britton, "Good Joe Bell"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Florian Zeller, "The Father"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actor Amir El-Masry, "Limbo"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Ben Sharrock, "Limbo"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Chloë Grace Moretz, "Shadow in the Cloud"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Roseanne Liang, " Shadow in the Cloud"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Katherine Waterston, "The Third Day"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Dawn Porter, "The Way I See It"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Danielle Macdonald, "Falling for Figaro"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Emma Seligman, "Shiva Baby"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Rachel Sennott, "Shiva Baby"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Dianna Agron, "Shiva Baby"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Molly Gordon, "Shiva Baby"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Polly Draper, "Shiva Baby"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Joel Bakan, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Jennifer Abbott, "The New Corporation: The Unfortunately Necessary Sequel"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Actress Jessica Barden, "Holler"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Michael Dweck, "The Truffle Hunters"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Gregory Kershaw, "The Truffle Hunters"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Ross Stewart, "Wolfwalkers"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Tomm Moore, "Wolfwalkers"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Sam Pollard, "MLK/FBI"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Tracey Deer, "Beans"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Sonia Kennebeck, "Enemies of the State"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
Director Mira Nair, "A Suitable Boy"
Photographed by Chris Loupos for TheWrap
1 of 35
TIFF 2020: Chloë Grace Moretz, Rosamund Pike, Leslie Odom Jr. and more stop by TheWrap’s virtual studio