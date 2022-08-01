Here’s What’s Leaving HBO Max in August 2022

If you’ve been wanting to escape the heat this month, it might be time to have a movie marathon and watch the “Final Destination” franchise, “Ocean’s” franchise or the “Harry Potter” franchise. These three series are some of the many movies leaving HBO Max in August, the full list of which you can read below.

Also leaving HBO Max this month are two Christopher Nolan classics, “Batman Begins,” and “The Dark Knight,” as well as classic films from the 1970s, including “Klute,” “Dog Day Afternoon,” and “Super Fly.”

August 2:

“300: Rise of an Empire”



August 3:

“Inuyasha”



“Puella Magi Madoka Magica”

August 4:

“Top Gear” Season 26

August 17:

“Top Gear” Season 27

August 26:

“Pure”

August 31:

“17 Again”

“42nd Street”

“A Cinderella Story”

“A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits”

“A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song”

“Alex Cross”

“America’s Sweethearts”

“Another Cinderella Story”

“Batman Begins”

“Beetlejuice”

“Blade”

“Blade II”

“Blade: Trinity”

“Caddyshack”

“Charlie’s Angels”

“Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle”

“Cold Mountain”

“Daphne & Velma”

“Deep Blue Sea”

“Dennis the Menace”

“Dog Day Afternoon”

“Dolphin Tale”

“Dolphin Tale 2”

“Dumb & Dumber”

“Final Destination”

“Final Destination 2”

“Final Destination 3”

“Final Destination 5”

“Fool’s Gold”

“Free Willy”

“Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove”

“From Dusk Til Dawn”

“Get Carter”

“Gran Torino”

“Grumpy Old Men”

“Hairspray”

“Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1”

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2”

“Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire”

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince”

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

“Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban”

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”

“Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone: Magical Movie Mode”

“Horrible Bosses”

“I Spy”

“Julie”

“Klute”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Lean on Me”

“Lost in Space”

“Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior”

“My Dog Skip”

“Mystic River”

“Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase”

“National Lampoon’s European Vacation”

“National Lampoon’s Vacation”

“Not Easily Broken”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Ocean’s Thirteen”

“Ocean’s Twelve”

“Pale Rider”

“Point Break”

“Project X”

“Red Sonja”

“Ringo and His Golden Pistol”

“Romeo Must Die”

“Roots (Mini Series)”

“Serendipity”

“Son of Kong”

“Space Jam”

“Starship Troopers”

“Starship Troopers 2: Hero of the Federation”

“Super Fly”

“Tea for Two”

“The Amazing Panda Adventure”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Big Sleep”

“The Bridges of Madison County”

“The Dark Crystal”

“The Dark Knight”

“The Final Destination”

“The Fugitive”

“The Gay Divorcee”

“The Goodbye Girl”

“The Man Who Would Be King”

“The Mask”

“The Outlaw Josey Wales”

“The Pelican Brief”

“The Raid 2”

“The Town”

“This Must Be the Place”

“Tom & Jerry: The Movie”

“Tweety’s High-Flying Adventures”

“Two Weeks Notice”

“Underworld”

“Underworld: Awakening”

“Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”

“Unforgiven”

“Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning”

“Valentine’s Day”

“We Are Marshall”

“Young Man with a Horn”