What’s the Future of Movies? Antoine Fuqua, Brad Bird, Andrew Cripps Join TheGrill 2020

Industry leaders including former Imax chief Greg Foster, Alamo Drafthouse CEO, Skydance president will discuss the challenges facing theatrical distribution at TheWrap’s annual event

TheGrill is pleased to welcome award-winning filmmakers Brad Bird and Antoine Fuqua, former IMAX Entertainment CEO Greg Foster, Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor, Skydance president and COO Jesse Sisgold and Warner Bros. Pictures president of international theatrical distribution Andrew Cripps for a powerhouse conversation on “The Future of Theatrical Film” at the three-day Grill conference September 22-24.

Across the world movie theaters have closed, festivals have been cancelled or postponed, film releases have moved to future dates or delayed indefinitely and film production has largely halted. While Hollywood is bracing itself for more changes due to coronavirus, industry leaders are finding new ways to adapt and think outside the box. This high-level panel of executives, experts and filmmakers will address what the future holds for the theatrical experience, and movies in general.

For over a decade, TheWrap’s Grill event series has led conversations on the convergence between entertainment, media and technology, bringing together newsmakers to debate the challenges and opportunities facing content in the digital age.

TheWrap has created a digital-first experience for TheGrill 2020. This year’s event will focus on the future of theatrical, streaming revolution, building inclusion from within and the growth in podcasting and gaming. Attendees will have access to keynotes, panel conversations, roundtable discussions and virtual networking.

'The Social Dilemma' Director Jeff Orlowski Joins TheGrill 2020



Brad Bird is a legendary animator, director and producer at Pixar. He has worked on such films as “The Incredibles and Ratatouille — and won Academy Awards for best animated feature for both movies. Most recently, Bird wrote and directed “Incredibles 2.”

Esteemed director Antoine Fuqua is best known for his Oscar-winning film “Training Day.” Fuqua began his career directing music videos for popular artists such as Toni Braxton, Coolio, Stevie Wonder and Prince. His additional credits include “Southpaw,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Equalizer.” Earlier this year Fuqua was attached to direct “Emancipation” with Will Smith for Apple.

Greg Foster was the longtime CEO of Imax Entertainment, where he was instrumental in growing the company’s content business and global brand. He is now a consultant and represents Apple and the Korean media giant, CJ. Foster also continues to work closely with studios, talent and exhibition as a global industry ambassador.



Shelli Taylor is the CEO of Alamo Drafthouse, an innovator in theatrical exhibition. Prior, Taylor served as president of United Planet Fitness Partners, overseeing over 169 facilities across the country. Before that, she spent nearly two decades as an executive at Starbucks.

As president and chief operating officer of Skydance Media, Jesse Sisgold helps to set and execute the overall strategy and growth plan for the company, while managing key operations across all units. He also oversees international distribution and co-productions while managing relationships across all distribution and co-financing partners.

As president of international theatrical distribution at Warner Bros. Pictures, Andrew Cripps is responsible for overseeing all matters relating to the international theatrical distribution of the studio’s slate of motion pictures in more than 125 territories worldwide. He also works on the development of theatrical growth opportunities and additional revenue streams for the division.

Other confirmed speakers include “Kajillionaire” writer and director Miranda July, Sundance Film Festival Director Tabitha Jackson, festival strategist Kathleen McInnis,”The Social Dilemma” writer and director Jeff Orlowski, “Green Book” producer John Sloss, WarnerMedia senior vice president of enterprise inclusion MyKhanh Shelton,”Broad City” and “Russian Doll” producer Lilly Burns, “Charm City Kings” star William Catlett,”Peanut Butter Falcon” producer Tim Zajaros, activist and producer JLove Calderón, Recode co-founder and New York Times op-ed columnist Kara Swisher, New York Times media columnist Ben Smith, “Luke Cage” executive producer Cheo Hodari Coker, actor and comedian Maz Jobrani, award-winning producer Effie Brown, “Euphoria” star Nika King, “Indian Matchmaking” creator and executive producer Smriti Mundhra and “Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah” executive producer Page Hurwitz, FilmRise CEO Danny Fisher, Sony Pictures Television president of worldwide networks and distribution Keith Le Goy, Roku vice president of programming Rob Holmes, Pluto TV’s senior vice president of content strategy and global partnerships Amy Kuessner and Xumo CEO Colin Petrie-Norris.

To purchase tickets go to: http://thegrill.thewrap.com

For more information on TheGrill and sponsorship opportunities please contact sales@thewrap.com

Event sponsors and community partners include Lifetime, Gerber Kawasaki, FilmRise, NFP, Audible, Sony, WarnerMedia, IDG Consulting, The Privacy Company, Starz, Skydance, Create the Writers Room, Young Entertainment Activists and dot.LA.

