‘Wheel of Fortune’ Dominates Linear TV Charts as Pat Sajak Takes his Final Spin

Available to WrapPRO members

Sajak signed off from his 39-year run as host on June 7

Pat Sajak bids farewell to Vanna White
Pat Sajak on "Wheel of Fortune"

Streaming TV gets all the buzz these days, but it’s worth acknowledging when a linear program does something truly special. Such is the case this week with the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which managed to place five new episodes in the most-watched linear programs chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of June 3 to 9.

“Wheel’s” historic week was impacted by viewers tuning in to say goodbye to longtime host Pat Sajak during his final week on the program. Sajak’s 39-year run as host ended on Friday, June 7. That episode wasn’t quite enough to give “Wheel” the top spot this week — that honor went to the juggernaut “America’s Got Talent.”

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.