Streaming TV gets all the buzz these days, but it’s worth acknowledging when a linear program does something truly special. Such is the case this week with the classic game show “Wheel of Fortune,” which managed to place five new episodes in the most-watched linear programs chart in the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of June 3 to 9.

“Wheel’s” historic week was impacted by viewers tuning in to say goodbye to longtime host Pat Sajak during his final week on the program. Sajak’s 39-year run as host ended on Friday, June 7. That episode wasn’t quite enough to give “Wheel” the top spot this week — that honor went to the juggernaut “America’s Got Talent.”