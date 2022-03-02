Another day, another head-scratching fail on “Wheel of Fortune.”

On Tuesday’s episode, the three contestants earned no feathers in their caps as they struggled to solve an apparently not-so-common phrase. In fact, it took all three competitors eight turns and 10 attempts to solve the five-word puzzle “Another feather in your cap.”

The breakdown started when the contestants came thisclose by filling in the letters to reach: “Another feather _n yo_r _a_.” And contestant Laura Machado offered a promising guess with “Another feather in your hat.”

But then she followed with bizarro misses like “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map.”

Up next, Christopher Coleman suggested a wrong letter and landed on a Bankrupt space on his turns. And Thomas Lipscomb landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn with his first two spins — but then managed to guess the letter C and finally, finally solved the puzzle that had stumped them all for two-plus minutes.

“Wheel of Fortune” soon became a trending topic on social media, as commenters let the feathers fly.

“God help us all,” wrote actor Josh Gad.

Writer Tara Dublin added, “We live in the stupidest times.”

God help us all pic.twitter.com/rnQbkNvT7j — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 2, 2022

We live in the stupidest times #WheelOfFortune https://t.co/DMDcnel8p9 — Tara Dublin 🇺🇦🌻 (@taradublinrocks) March 2, 2022

I don't have cable anymore but this is just CRINGE and I'm so glad I didn't watch it in real time otherwise I would have broken a blood vessel screaming at the TV.



Also wish they cut to the middle contestant when this thing was solved, big yikes. #wheelofhubris #WheelOfFortune https://t.co/NvLF4yJBv6 — Ria Renouf (@riarenouf) March 2, 2022

Watch the whole sad affair above.