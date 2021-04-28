‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Becomes Show’s First to Win a House (Video)

“Wheel of Fortune” has officially given away its first house. Laura Trammell from Mission Viejo, California, became the first bigger winner during “Home Sweet Home” week on the show.

Through the week of April 26-30, “Wheel of Fortune” has partnered with Minto Communities and Latitude Margaritaville to add a home envelope to the bonus wheel at the end of the game. That envelope gives all contestants appearing during the week the opportunity to win a new house.

At the very end of the game, Trammell had the potential of winning an additional $100,000, a car, or a new home from the bonus wheel. Her spin landed on the “W” and indeed, she picked up the win. The puzzle was a phrase, and given the usual “RSTLNE” batch of letters, Laura picked up four letters on the board.

After giving her additional three consonants and a vowel, Laura solved the puzzle on her first guess: “I caught a glimpse.”

“She caught a glimpse,” host Pat Sajak announced. “She caught a glimpse of her new home!” Naturally, Laura promptly started freaking out, as cannons shot confetti and streamers overhead. Sajak’s longtime co-host, Vanna White, was so excited for Trammel that she even got hit directly in the head by the blast as she moved across the stage.

The house, provided by Latitude Margaritaville, was worth $375,000, bringing Laura’s total winnings to almost $400,000 on the game. Trammell will have her choice of living in Watersound, Daytona Beach, or Hilton Head.

You can watch the moment she won in the video above.