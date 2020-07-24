alexandria ocasio-cortez

C-SPAN

When He Went Low She Went High – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Makes a Mark for History (Video)

WAXWORD

by | July 24, 2020 @ 10:34 AM

The congresswoman spoke on behalf of all women who suffer aggressions large and small from men who think they can do so with impunity

Cursing is a sign of weakness.

You know who taught me that? Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and the whole “Peanuts” gang, who never used an epithet in the comic strip harsher than “Rats.” More often it was just “Good grief.”

“You don’t need anything stronger than that,” Sparky (as everyone called him) told me in one of our early interviews. He was a wise and gentle artist, who hailed from Minneapolis and made his home in Santa Rosa, California.

So when I read that a Republican congressman from Florida named Ted Yoho called his colleague Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) a “f—-ing bitch,” I was shocked. The words were uttered in full earshot of a reporter from The Hill, who reported it. I’m still in shock, actually.

And now I’m in awe. Because Ocasio-Cortez made history on the floor of Congress on Thursday when she rose to respond to Yoho’s tepid “apology” — one which sounded exactly like those of so many men caught out in bad behavior. Essentially it says: I’m sorry that I got caught, but I never said (or in #MeToo cases, did) what I’m accused of doing.

Also Read: Women Say Jeffrey Epstein Made Them a 'Human Baton,' 'Personal Sex Slave' in Trailer for Lifetime Doc on Financier (Video)

The Congresswoman rose as a peer, not a victim, to show that she would not descend to his level or dignify his denial with a counterargument. She instead used the moment to speak on behalf of all women who suffer aggressions large and small from men who think they can do so with impunity.

She demanded respect. She stood up for human dignity. And she did so with words that touched the heart and appealed to our better selves. All without letting Yoho duck his actions.

“I have worked a working-class job,” she said. “I have waited tables. I have ridden the subway. I have walked the streets in New York City. This kind of language is not new. I have encountered men uttering the same words in restaurants. I have tossed men out of bars who have used words like Mr. Yoho.”

She went on to describe Yoho’s words as part of “a culture of impunity of accepting violence and violent language against women. An entire structure of power that supports that…  An attitude towards women and dehumanization of others.”

We already know how right she is. Violence toward women should not be tolerated anywhere, and it begins with verbal violence. Our “Grab ‘em by the p—y” president has led the verbal assault on women throughout his time in the White House, and it can be no surprise that his supporters in Congress have permitted themselves to follow his lead.

Also Read: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Fox News' Laura Ingraham: 'Why Are You on TV Again?'

But Yoho’s words, like Trump’s, reflect weakness and insecurity, not power. Any adult knows that you reach for insults only when you run out of arguments.

And with the power of argument, Ocasio-Cortez then struck straight to the heart. In his so-called apology on Wednesday, Yoho said that he had a wife of 40-plus years and two daughters.

Yoho, she said, should be ashamed using his wife and daughters as “shields and excuses for poor behavior.”

“I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s daughter,” the 30-year-old congresswoman said. “I am someone daughter’s too.

“I have to show my parents that I am their daughter, and that they did not raise me to accept abuse from men. This harm that Mr. Yoho tried to levy at me was not just directed at me. When you do that to any woman, what Mr. Yoho did was give permission to other men to use that language to other peoples’ daughters.”

Her words struck with the thunderous force of truth, ending the conversation. There is no response to Ocasio-Cortez’s demand for decent behavior on the part of powerful men. And there was silence, as others have noted, from the Republican side of the aisle for the rest of the day.

“Having a daughter does not make a man decent,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Having a wife does not make a decent man. And when a decent man messes up, as we all are bound to do, he does his best and does apologize.”

There are, still today, moments when words can cut through the noise of our chaotic society and the fog of politics and make a mark. On Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez made her mark.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson
1 of 72

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Emmy nomination predictions variety and reality

Emmy Nomination Predictions in Variety & Reality: Shrinking Categories, Stay-at-Home Hosts and No ‘Amazing Race’
Emmy nomination predictions comedy

Emmy Nomination Predictions in Comedy: ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘The Good Place’ Look for Happy Endings
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Breaks C-SPAN Twitter Video Records With Floor Speech
comic con at home panels

Marvel at the Most-Watched [email protected] 2020 Thursday Panel
Emmy predictions, limited series and movies

Emmy Nomination Predictions in Limited Series & Movies: Superheroes and Feminists Battle for Votes
Blindspot - Season 5

Ratings: ‘Blindspot’ Series Finale Settles for Show’s Smallest-Ever Audience

Summer Blockbuster Season Is Lost: What About the Rest of 2020?
Emmy nomination predictions drama

Emmy Nomination Predictions, Drama: Who’ll Fight for That Empty Throne?
Be Conference

Tia Mowry’s Entrepreneurial Advice to Women: ‘Passion’ Is as Powerful as Traditional Credentials (Video)
Tenet John David Washington

Why Warner Bros. Should Reconsider Releasing ‘Tenet’ for Streaming on HBO Max
Game On

Univision Wins Another Wednesday in TV Ratings as CBS’ ‘Game On!’ Quietly Goes Off the Air
KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

See Subscription Options

Already a member? Login

Please upgrade to WrapPRO to view this article.

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE