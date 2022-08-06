The seventh and final season of “Queen Sugar” is set to premiere Sept. 6 on the Oprah Winfrey Network.

Created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, the Season 7 premiere will air at 8 pm ET/PT.

“Queen Sugar” is about the life of the Bordelon siblings, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Ralph (Kofi Siriboe). When their father tragically passes away, they must come together to decide what to do with the 800-acre sugar cane farm in Louisiana that is their inheritance.

Totaling at 88 episodes, the show is exclusively directed by women as part of an initiative DuVernay created in 2016. Nearly three dozen women have made their directorial debuts on the series, according to OWN.

Among other honors, the series won the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2017 and 2022.

“Queen Sugar” is produced for OWN by DuVernay’s ARRAY Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Bros. Television. Executive producers are Ava DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Garnes and Shaz Bennett. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile. All previous seasons of “Queen Sugar” are currently available to stream exclusively on Hulu.