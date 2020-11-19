NBC’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ Sets Date to Light Up That Sad-Looking Tree (Photo)

NBC will light up the country’s Christmas tree, and hopefully children’s faces everywhere, with its “Christmas in Rockefeller Center” special on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

While we could sure use the symbol of joy and peace this year, the selected evergreen — a 75-foot tall, 45-foot wide Norway Spruce from Oneonta, New York — doesn’t appear to be up to the challenge.

See the sad-looking, 11-ton tree here:

It looked a heck of a lot nicer all tied up. Nothing 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and one Swarovski star can’t fix, we hope.

Or just focus on the adorable stowaway owl:

After the tree leaves Rockefeller Center, it will be milled into lumber for donation to Habitat for Humanity and used to build homes in the region. Let’s hope the branches are sturdier than they look.

Kelly Clarkson, Goo Goo Dolls, Earth, Wind & Fire, Brett Eldredge, Jimmy Fallon, Tori Kelly, Leslie Odom Jr., Dolly Parton, Pentatonix, Dan + Shay, Gwen Stefani and Meghan Trainor will perform from various locations on the NBC special, as will the cast from the Tony Award-winning hit “Ain’t Too Proud.”

Don’t fret, the Radio City Rockettes will also make an appearance, NBC said on Thursday.

“Today” show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and the recovering Al Roker will host the festivities.

There will be no public access to this year’s tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

“Every year our viewers look forward to NBC’s iconic tree-lighting ceremony,” Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of special programs at NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday. “There’s something special about kicking off the holiday season with such an awe-inspiring event.”

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” is produced by Brad Lachman Productions. Lachman serves as executive producer, Bill Bracken will co-executive produce and Debbie Palacio directs.