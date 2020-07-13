Here’s When ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Will Start Airing Episodes Made During COVID

“The Bold and the Beautiful” will begin airing new episodes — the ones it has been filming during the coronavirus pandemic — on July 20, CBS announced Monday.

Per the network, these new installments will see Tanner Novlan join the cast as Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) doctor, John “Finn” Finnegan, and Delon de Metz come in as Zende Forrester Dominguez, Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) grandson.

Like all soaps not titled “Days of Our Lives,” “The Bold and the Beautiful” has been in reruns for the last couple months, as the stockpile of pre-taped episodes ran dry in April.

“Bold” restarted production on June 17, making it the first U.S. television production to reenter physical production since the coronavirus pandemic shut the industry down in March. But that only lasted a matter of hours before the show had to close down the TV City set to increase coronavirus testing.

Production resumed again June 24, with Bell-Phillip Television, the production company behind “The Bold and the Beautiful,” saying the previous week’s sudden production shutdown had been the fault of the testing lab, which “produced several false positives” in onsite COVID-19 testing.

They’ve since switched labs and have no legitimate positive cases of the coronavirus, a spokeswoman for Bell-Phillip Television told TheWrap on June 23.

As part of the show’s new safety protocols, the cast and crew are all tested for coronavirus on a daily basis. The show has also hired a COVID-19 director who is on set at all times to ensure compliance with protocols set forth by L.A. County, the City of Los Angeles, and each of the Hollywood guilds.

“Bold” also said it would allow fewer cast and crew on set at one time, with certain individuals asked to arrive in shifts. All are required to observe social distancing and wear face masks at all times, with actors actively filming a scene being the only exception.

CBS has already picked up two more seasons of the show, which will take it through Season 35 in 2022.

Here are the descriptions for the new episodes that will begin airing July 20, courtesy of CBS:

On Monday, July 20, catch up on the latest drama surrounding the Forrester family. Katie (Heather Tom) fills in Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) on how Quinn (Rena Sofer) sabotaged Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party. Then, Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Carter discuss her whirlwind romance with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), how he was exposed for his manipulations and lies at their wedding, and how Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam (Scott Clifton) were able to overcome everything and reunite. Finally, Zoe and Carter learn about Sally’s (Courtney Hope) illness and what Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Flo (Katrina Bowden) did when they found out.

On Tuesday, July 21, Wyatt walks into the beach house and is dismayed by what he sees. Meanwhile, Bill (Don Diamont) tells Katie he will accept any consequence from his actions, except losing Katie and their family. Also, Sally and Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz) haul the unconscious Flo to Sally’s apartment where they tie her to the radiator. When Flo realizes she has been kidnapped, she is appalled by Sally’s actions. This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

On Wednesday, July 22, Dr. Escobar and Flo are shocked by Sally’s pregnancy plan and plead with her not to proceed. Also, Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) heads out on her motorcycle for some quality “me” time and is involved in an accident. This episode was filmed before the pandemic shut down production.

On Thursday, July 23, Bill is shocked when he realizes he hit Steffy with his car while she was out riding her motorcycle. He frantically calls 9-1-1, and Steffy is rushed to the ER. Also, Flo prays her secret message gets through to Wyatt, and as Sally starts seducing Wyatt, he finally sees the message from Flo. Also, Tanner Novlan joins the cast as Steffy’s doctor, John “Finn” Finnegan.

On Friday, July 24, Wyatt demands Sally tell him where Flo is and begins to search for her. Meanwhile, Bill is with Steffy in her hospital room, guilt-ridden and apologetic. He calls Ridge to let him know Steffy was in an accident. Brooke and Ridge rush to the hospital, fighting back emotions when they see her.